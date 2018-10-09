Optoma Releases New Flexible, High Performance Projectors

The What: Optoma has released two new projectors designed to bring seamless connectivity, dependability, and cutting-edge image technology into large classrooms, museums, houses of worship, and other professional settings. The Optoma W512 and EH512 deliver powerful image performance with flexible installation features, PC-free presentation capabilities, and extensive connectivity options to meet the needs of professional environments, according to the company.

Optoma W512

The What Else: With a 1.6X zoom, vertical lens shift, four corner correction, and full RS-232C control, the Optoma W512 and EH512 offer installation flexibility, providing adaptability for a wide variety of classroom, corporate, and professional settings. The projectors are also equipped with a PC-free USB image viewer and office document reader, enabling easy connectivity with USB storage devices for easy playback of audio, images, and other files. The Optoma W512 and EH512 offer robust connectivity options, as well as wireless presentation and display capabilities with HDCast Pro functions for Android, Mac OS, and Windows devices. In addition, both projectors feature LAN display, which supports up to four simultaneous computers for effective communication.

The Bottom Line: The Optoma W512 delivers 1280 x 800 WXGA resolution picture with 5,500 ANSI lumens, and is available for an estimated street price of $999. The Optoma EH512 projector offers a full 1080p HD image and features 5,000 lumens for an estimated street price of $1399.