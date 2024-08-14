On AI & AV 2024: 22Miles

AVT Question: Please share your insight on AI and the cloud's impact on Pro AV today and in the near future.

Thought Leader: Tomer Mann, Chief Revenue Officer at 22Miles

Today’s businesses, venues, and campuses rely on advanced cloud ecosystems for accessible, reliable, and up-to-date digital experiences. Decision makers are increasingly seeking ways to future-proof their cloud software to support employees and visitors long-term, looking for comprehensive solutions that streamline organization-wide communication, security, space management, collaboration, and, most importantly, engagement.

Integrators have long played a unique role in unifying these demands in AV projects—with a deep understanding of how hardware and software marry to deliver a smooth and frustration-free experience. Emerging SaaS offerings have made the migration to the unified cloud more seamless than ever: By incorporating a robust, cloud-based content management solution, integrators can unify, scale, and deploy ecosystems to serve a multitude of customers— businesses of all sizes and objectives. A cloud-hosted platform offers a flexible, central, and highly accessible interface for managers to distribute messages across devices, oversee and enable space use and collaboration, incorporate full-stack API integrations, and easily update data and applications to maintain high-performance systems.

The emergence of AI complements and expands the capabilities of cloud CMS software and is set to revolutionize client interactions, streamline operations, and provide more personalized experiences in AV environments—a core upgrade for engagement. When trained on an organization’s data set, AI integrations contribute versatile functionality to cloud-based AV ecosystems—whether enhancing the employee experience with automation; improving wayfinding and space management tools; or empowering visitors with digital signage and wayfinding solutions with truly next-generation accessibility, search, and personalized response features.

While AI is already transforming what AV systems can do, its potential extends beyond current applications and promises unprecedented engagement and insight. Integrating AI into cloud ecosystems can help integrators design experiences that are increasingly seamless, exciting, and competitive as the industry evolves.