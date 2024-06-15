Official InfoComm 2024 Attendance and Exhibitor Numbers Released

June 8-14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada, InfoComm 2024, delivered a wide-ranging show for pro AV professionals around the world—from An Evening at Sphere to a vast education program and more than 800 exhibitors.

“There are so many layers to InfoComm, which allows each participant to select a unique path. Professional development, technology demonstrations, networking, and experiential AV at sites around Las Vegas—it was all here in one place for a week,” said David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, CEO of AVIXA. “InfoComm is a high-energy, busy week for thousands of people that sparks innovations, creates connections, and makes lasting memories.”

The total number of registrants for InfoComm 2024 reached 36,967. The show welcomed 30,271 verified attendees from 125 countries—post-COVID show records. International attendance made up 23 percent of the total. In addition, of non-exhibitor attendees, 71 percent were from the pro AV channel and 29 percent were end users.

InfoComm 2024 hosted 833 exhibitors showcasing Pro AV products and solutions across 407,000 net square feet in the West and Central Halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

On Tuesday, June 11, the day before the trade show floor opened, InfoComm welcomed more than 2,600 pro AV professionals for An Evening at Sphere for an unforgettable experience to witness AV at its finest, the perfect way to kick off InfoComm 2024.

Joe Pham, Chairman and CEO of QSC | Q-SYS, presented the keynote “Everything Has Changed: AV’s Infinite Potential in an Exponential Age.” Pham spoke to a room of more than 600 attendees about the massive opportunity AI brings to the pro AV industry.

Danielle Feinberg, Visual Effects supervisor at Pixar Animation Studios, delivered the keynote at the 10th annual AVIXA Women’s Breakfast to a crowd of more than 350 attendees. She shared stories from her more than 25-year career at Pixar, including being a part of the studio’s first all-female leadership team for the film Turning Red.

The second in-person edition of Congreso AVIXA, presented in Spanish, delved into crucial business topics, from the importance of creative thinking, companies' adaptability to constant change, the flexibility required to adjust internal processes to maintain business efficiency, and the diverse strategies that generate value in the audiovisual industry. In addition, the Latin American Reception welcomed more than 300 attendees.

Also at the show, several attendees took the Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) exam. A total of 171 professionals earned their CTS at the show—104 earned their CTS, 28 attained CTS-D (Design), and 31 attained CTS-I (Installation). These numbers put CTS holders over the 14,000 mark for the first time.

AVIXA debuted AVA AI, powered by Open AI, at InfoComm to help attendees navigate the show floor, education sessions, events, transportation, and more. AVA AI was built by the AVIXA IT department off OpenAI’s large language model and integrated into the show’s official app.

“There are so many elements that go into putting on a show the size of InfoComm – presenters, education partners, exhibiting companies, sponsors, and venues. The collaboration of thousands of people makes this show possible,” said Rochelle Richardson, CEM, Senior Vice President of Expositions and Events, AVIXA. “Thank you to everyone who made InfoComm 2024 a special week.”

InfoComm 2024 is sponsored by Strategic Show Partner Crestron and Supporting Show Partner Shure Incorporated.

InfoComm 2025 takes place June 7-13 (exhibits 11-14) at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

For ongoing conversations and news about InfoComm 2024, visit the InfoComm room on AVIXA Xchange, a unique community for the AV industry designed to connect thought leaders, industry-leading solution providers, and innovative manufacturers with AV solution seekers.