OfficePro Joins NSCA Business Accelerator Program

OfficePro has joined the NSCA Business Accelerator Program to help members offer professional development services including workforce transformation and training services.

“We are excited to partner with the NSCA to help its member companies recruit and retain employees and improve customer ROI and satisfaction," said Aaron Udler, CEO, OfficePro. "We specialize in helping companies empower their employees in improving their skills in both government and commercial businesses and look forward to supporting NSCA, the NSCA Education Foundation, and meeting with NSCA members at the upcoming BLC."

“OfficePro offers our members tremendous opportunities in training and professional development, beyond the typical technical course selection in our industry. Data indicates that training helps employee retention and job satisfaction, and further indicates User Adoption services improve margins and profits for our members," added Mike Abernathy, NSCA director of business resources. "We look forward to introducing Aaron Udler and OfficePro at our Business and Leadership Conference next month and expect our members to take advantage of his services to help their businesses grow. “