NSCA Education Foundation Announces 2019 Board of Directors

The NSCA Education Foundation has elected a new president to its executive committee, as well as many other leadership changes, including the addition of two new officers to its Board of Directors for 2019.

Laurie Englert, vice president of customer experience at Legrand AV and current NSCA Education Foundation vice president, assumed the role of NSCA Board of Directors president on Jan. 1, 2019. “The Foundation has come a long way over the past few years with the Ignite and PASS initiatives,” she said. “I can’t wait to see how much more progress we make in 2019!”

Englert replaces Jeff Kindig, global marketing director of events and installations at Harman Pro. Kindig will become treasurer.

Steve Emspak, partner at Shen Milsom & Wilke, LLC and current NSCA Education Foundation treasurer, will become NSCA Education Foundation vice president; Catherine Shanahan, owner of Shanahan Sound & Electronics, will continue as secretary.

Gina Sansivero

In addition, Gina Sansivero, vice president of marketing and corporate communications, AtlasIED, and Tobi Tungl, director, Conference Technologies, will begin a three-year term on the board.

“I am beyond ecstatic to have Gina and Tobi on the NSCA Education Foundation board,” said Kelly Perkins, NSCA Education Foundation director. “Not only do they both have extensive experience in the industry, but they both have the intense drive and passion to continue to make initiatives like Ignite and PASS a successful reality. We truly have the A-team on board and I can’t wait to see the impact the Foundation has on the industry.”

Sansivero and Tungl join the following board members who continue their terms from last year: Paul Cronin, CEO, Apogee IT Services; Ingolf de Jong, CEO/president, General Communications; Mike Shinn, vice president of operations, South Central AV; and Lauren Simmen, director, marketing at AMETEK.

Rob Pusey, former president and CEO of Communications Specialists, and Tom Hanson, vice president of specialized audio at Bosch, ended their terms at the end of 2018.

“The NSCA Education Foundation leadership is very thankful for the generous contributions of Ron and Tom and the many years of service they gave to the board,” concluded Chuck Wilson, executive director, NSCA. “Ron had many talents, including running the annual NSCA Business & Leadership Conference golf outing. Tom was very instrumental in starting the ‘next-gen’ movement on the Foundation board by insisting we bring a younger dynamic to the organization. He helped launch Ignite and created far greater age diversity within the leadership of the Foundation.”