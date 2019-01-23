OfficePro to Offer Free Training During Government Shutdown

OfficePro is offering free Microsoft Office 2019 training sessions on Fridays during the government shutdown—starting this Friday, Jan. 25.

“While government employees and other contractors are not working, it is still important for our nation's leaders to keep their minds active” said Aaron Udler, CEO, OfficePro. "OfficePro is proud to offer continuing education, starting with an Excel class on Functions and Formulas—a course that will teach students the basics of creating simple formulas and shortcuts to make calculations faster."

Classes are available for free to federal government employees and non-working contractors impacted by the shutdown. The first class will be held on Jan. 25 from 9:00 a.m. - 12 noon. Free lunch will also be provided for in-person attendees.

For more information or to register, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080548aaaf22a3fc1-formulas.