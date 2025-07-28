NYC's Perelman Performing Arts Center Gets AV Overhaul

The Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC), a multi-space performing arts center located at the World Trade Center in New York City, just received an audiovisual upgrade courtesy of Masque Sound. Offering theater, dance, music, film, and opera performances to attendees, the PAC NYC is home to three flexible performance venues that combine into over 60 unique configurations, requiring an innovative, integrated AV system capable of adapting to any production’s artistic and logistical needs.

Charcoalblue, an international theater consultancy, collaborated with Masque Sound on the installation. “This was one of the most technically demanding projects I’ve worked on,” said Josh Loar, senior consultant at Charcoalblue. “Masque Sound, especially Matt Peskie, was an incredible collaborator. We were in near-constant communication over the entire install phase, and their diligence ensured the system was installed to spec and fully operational by opening.”

The facility includes infrastructure equipment from Middle Atlantic Products, Audio Accessories, and Belden as well as page/program system equipment from Symetrix, Luminex, Tripleplay, Bosch, Powersoft, and JBL. The AV system also has over 200 custom AV panels each supporting multiple signal types, including line and mic-level audio, speaker lines, data, fiber, intercom, antenna and video, requiring intricate coordination to ensure clarity. There are also more than 94 miles of AV cabling routed through tightly coordinated conduit systems into multiple centralized rack rooms.

“The amount of detail and precision needed, from labeling to termination, was extraordinary,” explained Loar. “Masque’s team helped us ensure that every single patch point, hundreds in total, was correct and functional.”

PAC NYC’s three venues are designed for maximum adaptability and allow for fully reconfigurable audience and stage orientations, ranging from proscenium to theater-in-the-round. The page/program system connects front-of-house, back-of-house, dressing rooms, and production offices. The audio system allows live paging or automatic routing of show audio from anywhere, while integrated cameras feed video monitors throughout the facility for real-time visibility.

“The Masque team really understood what this building needed in terms of interconnection,” said David Jensen, owner's production consultant for PAC NYC. “They handled everything from infrastructure installation to the late-stage additions without missing a beat. Masque was my first phone call when we started assembling our technical team and they delivered.”

Built on a tight urban footprint, PAC NYC is technically very complex, and the installation required meticulous planning and on-site problem-solving. Masque Sound’s ability to adapt and communicate played a critical role in bringing the system to life without delay.

“This is one of the more intricate building types you can work on,” said Loar. “To come through a soft opening of a venue this complex with the system completely up and running is almost unheard of, and it’s a testament to Masque’s commitment to quality and collaboration.”

Since its official opening, the PAC NYC has hosted a wide array of productions, showcasing the facility’s transformational potential. The partnership between Masque Sound and Charcoalblue laid the foundation for decades of artistic innovation in one of the world’s most iconic cultural centers.