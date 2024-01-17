Nureva's Big Week: New Partnerships with Q-SYS and MAXHUB

It was a busy week for Nureva. The company joined the Q-SYS Technology Partner Program and announced a new bundle with MAXHUB for Microsoft Team Rooms. Here's everything you need to know.

Nureva Joins Q-SYS Technology Partner Program

(Image credit: Nureva)

Nureva has joined the Q-SYS Technology Partner Program. The program enables technology companies to create market-ready solutions that integrate seamlessly with Q-SYS, a cloud-manageable audio, video and control platform. Nureva has developed a Q-SYS-certified plugin for its HDL310 and HDL410 audio conferencing systems (the HDL pro series) to deliver audio control that will enhance and simplify the remote experience.

The Q-SYS plugin enables customers to adjust the HDL pro series systems from the Q-SYS audio, video and control platform. They can recalibrate the microphone system and adjust the speaker volume, microphone mute and EQ. The HDL pro series systems’ sound location data is also included in the plugin and can be used to automate Q-SYS cameras without additional programming. The microphone status can also be monitored inside the plugin and connected to a monitoring proxy to enable monitoring and management with Q-SYS Reflect Enterprise Manager.

[How Tony Stark Can Save Pro AV (and Other Trends for 2024)]

MAXHUB, Nureva Team Up to Offer Certified Bundles for Large Microsoft Teams Rooms

(Image credit: Nureva)

MAXHUb and Nureva have teamed up to offer two plug-and-play bundles fully certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms. The bundles deliver uncompromised audio and video performance that is easy and cost-effective to deploy, operate and manage across virtually any number of spaces.

The MAXHUB–Nureva bundle certified for medium and large Microsoft Teams Rooms consists of the following components:

The Nureva HDL310 audio conferencing system, which delivers pro AV performance without the cost and complexity of a custom pro AV system. It combines a powerful connect module with an integrated microphone and speaker bar to deliver full-room microphone pickup and advanced features in spaces up to 30x30 feet (9.1x9.1 m).

The MAXHUB ND75CMA (CMA-T Series) 75-inch diagonal 4K UHD display for front of room placement.

The MAXHUB XCore Kit for Microsoft Teams Rooms, which enables organizations to make the leap to Microsoft Teams Rooms smart spaces in BYOD scenarios, enhancing Teams-native audio and video experiences while accommodating cost-balance requirements.

The MAXHUB UC W31 4K 120-degree FOV USB Camera for front of room placement. The camera boasts a 12MP 5x zoom Sony image sensor with incredible image quality—leveraging Ultra HD 4K resolution for an exceptional video conferencing experience.

Additionally, the MAXHUB–Nureva bundle certified for Signature Microsoft Teams Rooms consists of the following components: