More Microsoft Teams Certifications for Nureva Solutions

Nureva's HDL410, part of its pro series of audio conferencing systems, has completed the certification process for Microsoft Teams. Meeting the high standards of one of the world’s most popular collaboration platforms, the HDL410, per Nureva, becomes the first microphone and speaker bar solution certified for extra-large Microsoft Teams Rooms. It joins the HDL310 system, which was certified for large Teams Rooms in October 2023, making Nureva’s pro series of audio conferencing systems fully certified for larger spaces.

[Nureva’s Next-Gen Audio Systems Certified for Barco ClickShare]

Powered by Microphone Mist technology, thousands of virtual microphones deliver the full-room audio pickup and clarity required for an inclusive meeting experience regardless of where participants are located or facing. As a USB device, the HDL410 system can be easily incorporated into the design of virtually any extra-large Teams-enabled space, including boardrooms, training spaces and higher education classrooms. The system uses two wall-mounted microphone and speaker bars to create a unified coverage map that covers spaces up to 35x55 feet (10.7x16.8 meters), providing customers with an easy and cost-effective way to outfit their larger rooms. It can be installed in under an hour and auto-calibrates to the acoustic properties of the room at first start-up and continuously thereafter. Monitoring and management of the system is quick and easy using Nureva Console, a secure, cloud-based platform.

[JUST RELEASED: SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2023]

"This Microsoft Teams certification for the HDL410 system, along with the certification received for the HDL310 system last month, reflects our ongoing commitment to working closely with Microsoft to deliver great audio performance in larger Teams Rooms,” said Nancy Knowlton, Nureva’s CEO. “The simplicity of installation, setup and device management gives IT professionals new opportunities to accelerate the cost-effective deployment within their larger Microsoft Teams spaces without compromising the collaboration experience.”