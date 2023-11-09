Introducing the MAXHUB CM27 Series COB dvLED Display

MAXHUB introduced the CM27 Series COB (Chip On Board) dvLED display. The new CM27 COB enhances online collaboration while enabling seamless splicing for the creation of larger screen sizes to address diverse requirements.

Featuring a 20,000:1 super-high contrast display with either a 0.9 or 1.2-pixel pitch, the new CM27 delivers stunning visuals that must be experienced to be appreciated. This state-of-the-art screen surface is the result of one-step molding that delivers a soft light emitting effect that lessens visual fatigue—even after periods of extended viewing. Combined with its super wide 170-degree viewing angle, the CM27’s 8K (7680 X 4320) Ultra HD image display with 16:9 aspect ratio delivers an up-close experience that keeps meeting participants engaged like never before.

The new CM27’s exceptional visual performance is also the result of the system’s dual-calibration technology that restores true colors. In addition to its stunning visual attributes, the CM27 offers users a robust design that results in longer, trouble-free operation. Combined with its dustproof and impact resistant surface, the CM27 is designed to deliver stable, reliable operation that maximizes one’s return on investment.

Another important aspect of the CM27 is its new drive design that delivers both high efficiency and low power consumption. This system adopts a new common cathode architecture with a dynamic energy-saving IC (integrated Circuit) driver that lowers energy waste and heat dissipation inside the LED chips—maximizing overall performance.

"The CM27 is yet another example of MAXHUB’s innovation and attention to detail that results in a more engaging experience for online collaboration and a wide assortment of other applications," said Sam Malik, vice president of sales and marketing for MAXHUB. "With the CM27’s rich feature set and its ability to implement seamless splicing to create larger screen sizes, I’m confident technology managers and others will find much to like.”