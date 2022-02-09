Nureva Audio Integrates with Crestron Systems for Enhanced Conferencing

Nureva Inc., an innovator of advanced audio conferencing solutions, has announced that Crestron 3-Series and 4-Series control systems now include controls for Nureva audio systems. Created using the Nureva Developer Toolkit, this certified module is available through the CrestRon Application Market to streamline operation of Nureva audio systems from Crestron’s market-leading room control panels.

Once configured, customers can adjust volume and treble, mute, and unmute their devices, set the microphone pickup area, recalibrate their device, and update firmware—all from the cloud. This provides a reliable, convenient, and integrated experience through a single user interface. The Nureva Developer Toolkit is enabled by Nureva Console, a cloud-based platform that lets customers remotely manage their Nureva audio systems.

IT staff and AV professionals have been requesting integrations like this that easily work with their existing equipment. They will appreciate the simple installation and setup of Nureva audio systems, as well as the automation and control that this integration offers.

Powered by patented Microphone Mist technology, Nureva’s product line includes the HDL200 audio system for small rooms, HDL300 audio system for mid-size rooms, Dual HDL300 audio system for large rooms, and Nureva XT, a tightly integrated audio and video solution for classrooms.

“One of the most frequent requests from our Nureva audio customers has been for integrations with Crestron room control systems, and we are pleased to now have this available,” said Nancy Knowlton, Nureva CEO. “This is an excellent example of how the Nureva Developer Toolkit can make it easy to integrate Nureva systems with third-party products and workflows.”