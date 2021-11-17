Nureva XT Classroom Solution Set for Worldwide Debut

Nureva XT, an integrated end-to-end solution that combines Nureva audio with a camera and premium services for hybrid classrooms, is making its worldwide debut. Nureva XT was designed specifically for educators who want the flexibility to extend the in-classroom experience to remote students or classrooms, provide enriched learning opportunities for their students and support virtual administrative meetings and teacher PD sessions. The Nureva XT solution combines a Nureva audio system (HDL300 for mid-size classrooms or Dual HDL300 for large classrooms) with the new Nureva CV30 classroom camera kit and a three- or five-year subscription to Nureva Pro, which includes advanced device management features in Nureva Console, 24/7 technical support, extended product warranty and advance replacement.

The company also is showcasing numerous recent developments including the additions of Voice Amplification Mode for training rooms and classrooms, and analytics and insights in Nureva Console that give IT staff information about device usage and acoustic performance. The Nureva Developer Toolkit includes a growing collection of cloud-based APIs and support documentation for Nureva audio systems, and the newest product integrations and certifications with Microsoft Teams, Logitech and Barco ClickShare.