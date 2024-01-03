nsign.tv Powers Digital Signage Network at Leicester College

Leicester College, home to more than 26,000 students and 1,600 staff, has deployed the nsign.tv software platform for its new digital signage network with the goal of improved sustainability and efficiency. The initiative is part of the college’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint by minimizing paper usage and ensuring real-time, relevant information dissemination across its three main campuses.

The digital signage network at Leicester College, featuring iiyama 52 and 54 series screens strategically placed in receptions and refectory areas, is used to deliver the college community with latest information and updates. The displays are also part of the college’s lockdown procedure to ensure the safety and well-being of its students and staff in case of emergencies.

“Leicester College is dedicated to reducing its carbon footprint, and we recognized the need for a more sustainable and current method of sharing information across campuses," explained Harshad Taylor, director of IT at Leicester College. "Traditional paper-based methods were not only environmentally unfriendly but also lacked real-time relevance. Having prior experience with digital signage systems, we sought a solution that could seamlessly provide up-to-date information and engaging content accessible across multiple campuses.

“Given that many of our iiyama screens came with nsign.tv embedded, it made sense to leverage this existing integration as our preferred medium. The web-based portal made it incredibly easy to use, requiring no internal setup. With iiyama screens equipped with the embedded version of nsign.tv, no installation was needed. For other screens, the straightforward instructions facilitated a quick 10-minute setup, seamlessly connecting all screens to our Wi-Fi network.”

Taylor expressed satisfaction with the nsign.tv platform. “The platform's ease of use is a significant advantage, catering to both technical and non-technical users," he said. "Our IT department manages the screens from a technical point of view, while our marketing team designs and distributes content. The support from nsign.tv has been great, enhancing our confidence in utilizing the platform effectively.”

During open events, the flexibility of the all-in-one solution enables Leicester College the deployment of mobile screens on trolleys, eliminating the need for external players and facilitating easy relocation to different locations on any campus.

Feedback from the college community has been overwhelmingly positive, with students appreciating the quick information availability and consistently updated content.

“We have successfully completed Phase 1 of the project, and our aim is to extend the digital signage network to other areas of the college in the future," Taylor said. "We see great potential in further enhancing communication and engagement across our diverse campus.”