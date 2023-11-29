Top Integrators 2023: Challenges for 2024

Along with the SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2023 list, we polled a selection of leading firms on industry hot topics.

What do you expect to be the biggest challenges for your company in 2024?

(Image credit: Avidex)

Jeff Davis, CEO, Avidex

As we propel our organization forward to fuel rapid growth, an enduring challenge remains the identification and retention of top-tier talent. We recognize that our people are the lifeblood of our culture and our most valuable investment. We’re fundamentally focused on providing attractive benefits, a thoughtful approach to onboarding, and unwavering commitment to ongoing growth and training. Moreover, we’re actively working to foster employee engagement through satisfaction surveys, employee committees, interactive town halls, and supporting the ongoing exchange of ideas for company innovation and improvement. These initiatives bolster our company culture and enhance our ability to serve our customers—and hopefully help us attract the next generation of top talent.

(Image credit: Constant Technologies)

Brad Righi, President, Constant Technologies

Given the unsettled economic climate and corporate spending fluctuations, forecasting in the private sector will prove to be a challenge in 2024. Due to the extended sales cycles and potential project budget delays of many projects, uncertain forecasting can disrupt resource scaling that has been rather predictable within the private sector for several years.

(Image credit: CCS)

Jessica Hair, HR/People Operations Manager, CCS Southwest

Growth has been our biggest challenge. We have a huge backlog and continue to grow quickly, so hiring more talent is a high priority. We need to have enough quality resources available to do the work efficiently and accurately while working with our customers to manage their expectations for job completion.

(Image credit: Diversified)

Eric Hutto, CEO, Diversified

Staying ahead of the latest technologies can be a challenge. However, over the last year, Diversified has continued to remain curious, create a culture of innovation, and execute our strategy that emphasizes a deeper understanding of our clients’ business challenges in order to foster partnerships that will stand the test of time. By understanding our clients’ unique pain points and their respective markets, we can ensure that we are providing and supporting the solutions and services they need in order to remain relevant and thrive.

(Image credit: WPS)

Vero Tabares, Marketing Director, WPS | Washington Professional Systems

High labor costs and talent acquisition will continue to be challenges going into 2024. With uncertainty around the economy, we also expect that organizations will make budget cuts and scale down system designs, compressing margins even further.

(Image credit: Metinteractive)

Jeffrey Mele, CTO, Metinteractive

I’d say the potential collapse of the larger integrators that are corporate focused. I think economic changes will significantly impact the larger firms that rely heavily on corporate clientele, which is often pinned to real estate. They will have to move into the specialty practices to stay active. Or maybe not.