A Coffee Shop Chain Digitizes Its Stores for a a 360-degree Experience

GoodNews, the Spanish start-up specializing in the sale of coffee in kiosks and small stores, has digitized 20 of its points of sale in Madrid, Barcelona, and Paris with nsign.tv's digital signage platform, which allows them to display visual content interactively, improving the experience for its customers and increasing its turnover.

“GoodNews’ target audience is mainly young, grown up with new technologies and their adaptations, so it was clear to us that digitizing our stores had to be one of our big changes,” explained Jan Barthe, CEO of GoodNews.

The company, which converted traditional newsstands into Grab&Go coffee outlets, was looking to replace the illuminated menu signs with a more interactive and visual system that would help to better convey its brand beyond the product offering, offering the 360-degree experience that GoodNews is pursuing.

“We chose nsign.tv because it met all the requirements we had according to our needs and, from the beginning, the communication was very simple and easy, so we saw that the match between the two brands was perfect,” said Jan Barthe.

Thus, GoodNews installed in its various points of sale several LCD monitors—mostly 50 inches—managed by nsign.tv software, which allows them to broadcast both the menuboards and new creatives and campaigns. The GoodNews Design team is in charge of managing the nsign.tv software -ideal for non-technical users-, loading and programming all the contents of the screens in their stores in a fast and intuitive way.

“The nsign.tv platform is super intuitive and, most importantly, has previews so you can check your content before you send it,” said Barthe. “We would also highlight the user interface and the response time/speed when uploading content. The training provided at the beginning was more than enough for us to get to grips with the application.”

The benefits that digital signage is bringing to the company are more than noticeable. “This digitization improves the whole in-store experience for our customers; in the end, we’ve made our menu more readable and much more visual than the signs we had before,” explained Barthe.

“It also allows us to make more disruptive communications in video format that highlight new product launches, or surprise the consumer with flash promotions that are only active at specific times," he added. "In addition to the experience offered to the customer, the return on investment is being very positive, increasing the turnover of all points of sale as they have upgraded to digitalization.”

GoodNews is currently opening new stores in Madrid, Barcelona, Paris, and Amsterdam, where it is continuing its commitment to this model of digitized stores with the help of nsign.tv, and plans to incorporate new display devices to continue providing a differential experience to its customers.

“We would like to thank the GoodNews team for having trusted our platform for their digitalization," concluded Toni Viñals, CEO of nsign.tv. " We are proud that a young and modern company has seen the potential of digital signage to enrich their premises with dynamic and attractive visual content that helps them to impact and interact with their audience through any type of screen.