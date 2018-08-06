NSCA to Host Charity Team-Building

As part of its annual Pivot to Profit conference, held October 23-24 in Atlanta, GA, the NSCA is hosting a Bike-A-Thon team-building event. Integrators will come together the night before the conference begins, for a charity team-building workshop.

Each team will be provided with the parts and tools to build brand new bicycles for children in the community—specifically for the Joseph B. Whitehead Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta. Teams will be guided through problem-solving and working together under pressure.

“The Bike-A-Thon event will remind us that each component of a team is critical to its overall success, and that we accomplish more when we resolve issues together,” said Kelly Perkins, CTS, program director of the NSCA Education Foundation.

The event will be held on October 22 from 6 – 8:30 p.m. at the Atlanta Airport Marriott. For more information or to register, contact Kelly Perkins at kperkins@nsca.org.