NSCA Announces 2018 Pivot to Profit Keynote Speakers

Former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge will be the keynote speaker at NSCA's third annual Pivot to Profit event on Oct. 23-24 in Atlanta.

Tom Ridge

Ridge, alliantgroup chairman of cybersecurity and technology, first U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, and 45th Governor of Pennsylvania, kicks off the event by sharing insights regarding how the industry’s businesses and clients can protect themselves while still implementing the technologies needed to compete on a global level.

His session—“Manage Cyber Risk Before It Manages You”—teaches integrators how to play offense vs. defense when it comes to data breaches. Pivot to Profit attendees will learn how to do as much as possible to equip and defend themselves against this new style of warfare.

During a long and distinguished career that has spanned the public and private sectors, Ridge has established himself as an authority in areas as diverse as intelligence analysis, national security, economic development, education, health, and the environment.

In response to the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001, Ridge was appointed by then-President George W. Bush as the first director of the newly formed Office of Homeland Security. In January 2003, the Office of Homeland Security was designated by the Bush administration as an official cabinet-level department. Ridge was appointed as the nation’s first Secretary of Homeland Security.

At Pivot to Profit, integrators will also hear from technology experts about:

Merging digital and physical workplaces

Ways to create immediate recurring monthly revenue streams

What’s moving to the cloud next

Smart buildings and their stress on network infrastructure

How managed services change marketing/client messaging

Healthcare, K-12, and higher-education technology solutions of the future

Building a managed services sales machine

“For years, we’ve talked about how change is coming for systems integrators,” said Chuck Wilson, NSCA executive director. “That time of change is here, and it’s time for integrators to examine their technology, services, processes, and structure. Governor Tom Ridge will help them do that, and give them tips and strategies they can use to prepare for these changes.”

Registration for the two-day event is $295 through Aug. 31, 2018. After Aug. 31, pricing goes up to $495. For more information, contact NSCA at 800.446.6722 or visit www.nsca.org/p2p.