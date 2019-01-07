AtlasIED Adds Veteran Talent to Team to Facilitate Growth

AtlasIED, an electronics manufacturer that provides comprehensive audio solutions for commercial business environments, has appointed four AV industry veterans to key leadership roles within the organization to lead the company through its planned expansion. The hires include general manager Justin Young, vice president of sales Michael Peveler, vice president of marketing and corporate communications Gina Sansivero, and director of DSP/Amp engineering Tom Lureman.

According to a press release, AtlasIED is strategically building its team to better serve commercial markets that include corporate, educational, healthcare, retail, transportation, and government environments.

New GM Brings Experience in Operations, Quality Control to AtlasIED

Justin Young’s expertise in materials management, operations, test engineering, and quality assurance, along with his decades of AV industry experience, create the ideal fit in his new role as general manager for AtlasIED, according to the press release.

Young comes to AtlasIED from Harman International, where he held roles from operations manager to senior manager of global test engineering (advanced manufacturing). Holding an MBA with an additional BSEET from Purdue University and executive management training from the Darden Graduate School of Business Administration at the University of Virginia, Young is continually looking for new challenges and problems to solve. He considers himself a “student of business leadership” and looks forward to the opportunities his role with AtlasIED will offer.

[AtlasIED Introduces ASP-MG2240 Amplified Sound Masking System]

VP of Sales to Oversee Expanding International Sales Teams

An expert with a proven track record in new market development resulting in significant growth, vice president of sales Michael Peveler comes to AtlasIED from projector manufacturer Barco, where he was director of sales, learning experience. At Barco, he created and managed an education vertical strategy and sales team to create a consistent revenue stream. Prior to his role with Barco, Peveler was vice president of global sales for wePresent WiFI. Before that, he spent 17 years at AMX, making the transition to the new team at AMX/Harman Pro.

An accomplished public speaker and published writer, Peveler has experience in building programs, teams, and projects that yield impressive results, according to AtlasIED.

In his new role at AtlasIED, Peveler will oversee more than 44 dedicated sales managers, vertical market managers, and technology specialists, as well as assist AtlasIED’s worldwide network of manufacturers’ reps, offering the product knowledge, service, and support AtlasIED is known to provide.

Gina Sansivero

Industry Influencer Brings Expertise and Creativity to Elevate and Amplify AtlasIED Brand

AtlasIED’s new vice president of marketing and corporate communications, Gina Sansivero, is an AV industry leader and influencer skilled in content marketing strategy and execution, marketing communications, brand advocacy, business development, sales management, and strategic partnerships, according to the press release. She comes to AtlasIED from FSR Inc., where she was the director of business development, education. Early in her career, she founded Project Green AV, an initiative devoted to providing eco-friendly ideas, information, products, projects, and discussions to the audiovisual industry.

An active volunteer, Sansivero has served on the boards of many AV organizations, including the Association for Quality in Audio Visual Technology (AQAV) and the Consortium of College and University Media Centers, and is a regional group leader for the Women of InfoComm Network (WIN). Most recently, she was appointed to the Avixa Leadership Search Committee (LSC) and was elected as president-elect for the CCUMC Board of Directors for a three-year term spanning 2019 (president-elect), 2020 (president), and 2021 (immediate past president.)

In her role with AtlasIED, Sansivero will create, manage, and track all marketing initiatives, manage internal and external communications, and work with outside agencies like KMB Communications to elevate and amplify the AtlasIED brand in print and digital media.

[AtlasIED Adds to U.S. Sales Rep Network]

DSP/Amp Engineering Expert Helping AtlasIED Further Expand Its Product Lines

Tom Lureman, director of DSP/Amp engineering for AtlasIED, joins the company from Harman Pro, where he worked his way up from field support technician to management roles. Before that, Lureman was an electrical compliance technician for amplifier manufacturer Crown International.

Holding an MBA and degrees from Purdue University and Indiana University South Bend, Lureman possesses a unique combination of technical expertise and management skill that makes him the perfect addition to the AtlasIED team, according to the press release. As AtlasIED increases the depth and breadth of its product lines, Lureman’s knowledge and oversight will help AtlasIED grow across all relevant vertical markets.

[Want more stories like this? Subscribe to our newsletter and get it delivered right to your inbox.]

AtlasIED Leadership Looks to the Future

With what it describes as “unprecedented growth in the past year,” AtlasIED moves into 2019 with ambitious goals that include new product launches, market growth, and an increased industry profile. A favorite choice of high-profile performers, government facilities, transportation hubs, corporate venues, and more, AtlasIED products combine state-of-the-art sound clarity with ease-of-installation and the flexibility today’s commercial integrators need.

AtlasIED will be at Integrated Systems Europe at the Amsterdam RAI February 5 – 8, 2019, in stand 6-K160.