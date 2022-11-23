Now Available: Virtualized Q-SYS Control Processing—Why That's Good

Q-SYS vCore is now available. The first virtualized processor for Q-SYS and the accompanying Q-SYS Control feature license for vCore collectively allows integrators and end users to enlist their own compute device to add Q-SYS Control capabilities for enhanced control, automation, UX capabilities, remote monitoring, and helpdesk features to systems.

“We are thrilled to offer integrators and end users an opportunity to take advantage of the flexible Q-SYS Control functionality, as well as a viable path to make incremental system upgrades without having to rip-and-replace existing systems,” said Greg Mattson, product manager, Q-SYS Control. “While we have been working on virtualizing the Q-SYS Platform for several years, Q-SYS vCore comes at an ideal time to overcome supply chain challenges with software ingenuity.”

The Q-SYS vCore / Q-SYS Control feature license is ideal for simple AV systems that do not require dedicated Q-SYS audio or video functionality, or those features that are already fulfilled with standalone hardware, legacy audio-only DSP, as well as those that need to replace aging control systems. Additionally, it creates a bridge for those less complex rooms, that typically have disparate pieces of hardware, to enable cloud-based remote monitoring and management capabilities with Q-SYS Reflect Enterprise Manager.

Built using Q-SYS OS, the same standards-based IT architecture as the rest of the Q-SYS Platform, the vCore / Q-SYS Control feature license is able to deploy the same control engine as the rest of the Q-SYS processing portfolio, and empowers IT staff to standardize system control with access to Q-SYS Open, a toolkit of industry-standard protocols and open developer tools. vCore also uses the same Q-SYS Designer Software to build, design and deploy systems, allowing users to scale control programming from the vCore into a physical Core if/when the need arises.