No Total Eclipse of Audio Intelligibility Thanks to PK Sound

The 2024 solar eclipse was one of the largest events talked about from coast to coast of the year, so far. To celebrate the exclusive occasion, Southern Illinois University (SIU) Carbondale partnered with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to host the Crossroads Eclipse Festival from April 5-8, culminating in the sold-out Eclipse Day at Saluki Stadium. To ensure that every ticketholder in the 13,500-capacity stadium could clearly hear every word and note, PK Alliance Member Logic Systems Sound & Lighting deployed an expansive PK Sound T10 robotic line source system.

Carbondale, IL, held the unique distinction of being one of the few areas in the United States to experience a total eclipse in both 2024 and 2017, when the path of totality extended from Oregon to South Carolina, thus a 2024 celebration seemed right. The day’s family-friendly programming comprised a guided eclipse experience with experts from NASA and the Adler Planetarium, along with live entertainment, dedicated solar telescope feeds on the stadium scoreboard and an appearance by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.

[ACT Entertainment Talks Interoperability]

(Image credit: PK Sound)

The expansive PK Sound T10 robotic line source system helped to make the audio intelligibility crystal clear. Owing to PK’s patented multi-axis robotic technology, the horizontal and vertical dispersion on each module in the 13 ground-stacked columns surrounding the field was precisely configured to optimize intelligibility with crisp and uniform acoustic coverage.

[ACT Entertainment Showcases PK Sound Robotic Line Source System at InfoComm 2024]

Logic Systems’ audio lead Sean Albert oversaw the system deployment on behalf of Logic’s team, which included monitor engineer Nate Robben, stage technician Lizzy Raupp, project manager Bobby Autry and account representative and on-site project manager Troy Rolen. “We handled production for Eclipse Day at Saluki Stadium in both 2017 and 2024. This time, we opted for a PK Sound T10 system and couldn’t be happier with the results,” commented Albert. “Not only does T10 offer incredible power handling and efficient cable runs, but each module can precisely control vertical and horizontal dispersion remotely and in real-time via PK .dynamics software, which made it easy to give every seat the same acoustic experience.”

Each of the 13 identical columns included arrays of four PK Sound T10 robotic modules atop a pair of T218 intelligent subwoofers, deployed in a “halftime show” configuration surrounding the field and shooting outward. Power, signal and network data distribution was driven by a pair of PK Cell module touring racks and controlled via the aforementioned .dynamics software, which unites every stage of the modern live sound workflow in a single application.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

[I Love It Loud]

Rounding out the audio system deployed at Saluki Stadium was an Avid S6L-32D console with a 48x32x4 I/O rack for the main system and an S6L-24D console with a 48x32x4 I/O rack for the performance stage. Logic Systems also ran eight channels of Shure Axient digital wireless for the MCs and presenters, including one who walked throughout the stadium to conduct on-the-spot interviews.

“The team at Logic Systems has once again executed a flawless event at Saluki Stadium,” concluded Matt Shackleton, assistant director—facilities, SIU Carbondale. “Eclipse Day was a unique event with a wide range of programming for a diverse audience, and the PK Sound audio system excelled across the board. The expert commentary from our guest astronomers and scientists was crystal clear, and the system had more than enough impact to handle the live performances and overall excitement of the experience.”