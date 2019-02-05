NFS Workspace Software Integrates with New Crestron Scheduling Screens

The What: NFS’ Rendezvous Workspace meeting room scheduling technology will integrate with new room scheduling-specific touch screens developed by global automation and control solutions provider Crestron.

The What Else: This integration provides enterprise clients with a resource scheduling solution (Rendezvous) natively integrated with an AV signage and in room control and management solution (Crestron).

The new Crestron TSS-7- and 10-inch panels offer a solution for companies seeking better display technology without any compromise in functionality or security. The overall solution also includes integration with innovative room availability indicators in four different formats to suit many different client aesthetic preferences.

NFS has partnered closely with Crestron since 2016. NFS chief executive Luis De Souza said the new TSS touch screens will allow workplace managers to take their use of meeting spaces to new levels of efficiency. It is designed to improve workplace collaboration, uptake of videoconferencing, and reduce no-shows at meetings dramatically.

“NFS and Crestron have been engaged for several years with strong API-based integrations between our Rendezvous meeting room and desk booking solution and the Crestron Fusion platform,” he said.

”When NFS Technology Group expressed interest in being included among our lineup of Room Scheduling Partners, the choice was easy,” said Bob Bavolacco, sr. manager of partnerships for Crestron.

The Bottom Line: NFS worked with Crestron to develop a version of the company’s software application to run natively on Crestron’s TSS-series Scheduling Panels, supporting importing functionality including availability display, smart booking, check in/out and no-show tracking.