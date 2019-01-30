NewTek Showcases NDI Solutions at ISE 2019

At ISE 2019 next week, NewTek will display more than a dozen selections from what it calls the "world’s largest ecosystem of AV over IP products". The common factor among the products on display is NDI, NewTek’s royalty-free video over IP standard allowing these and thousands of other NDI-enabled products to autodetect each other over a standard 1GB Ethernet network.

“The AV world is moving now to IP video which means computers, software, and networks. The good news for system integrators and customers is that NDI is software centric, developed from the minds of software engineers, it's free, and it's already in the hands of millions of people,” said Michael Kornet, executive vice president and general manager of NDI for NewTek.

NewTek will display NDI solutions with partner products like Panasonic's PTZ Camera, Magewell's ProConvert Converter, Exterity's AvediaStream Transcoder, and more.

NewTek will also be demonstrating NDI-based lecture capture and display signage at ISE on Stand 10-K160.