NewTek Debuts TriCaster 2 Elite Video Production Platform

The What: NewTek has released the TriCaster 2 Elite, the company’s most powerful live video production system to date. TriCaster 2 Elite enables studios, broadcasters, large scale campuses, and enterprise facilities to harness nearly every major video calling application in use today, delivering them a myriad of creative options. To further amplify the flexibility and scalability, both future-proofed video over IP and more traditional SDI are supported by the platform.

The What Else: TriCaster 2 Elite is designed for production in today’s multisource world with new core functionality. Nearly every web conferencing tool, including Skype, Microsoft Teams, Zoom Meetings, and GoToMeeting is supported, as well as all IP video sources including NDI, SRT, RTMP, RTP, HTTP, SRC, and smartphones. These, along with almost unlimited traditional SDI sources, can be accessed and used simultaneously, meaning show producers will be able to connect with in-studio guests and remote video callers without worrying about connectivity.

At the heart of TriCaster 2 Elite is a high-speed 60x45 video crosspoint that includes 32 external inputs that automatically determine video format and resolutions up to 4Kp60. Each input includes proc amp tools, independent keying, and cropping for crisper video, as well as triggers for automation. No tradeoffs are required with eight configurable mix outputs in HD or two in 4Kp60, direct NDI outs of media players, multiple streaming encoders, continuous NDI conversion of all eight SDI inputs, and eight independently selectable recorders for immediate replay.

(Image credit: Vizrt Group)

When it comes to integration, the TriCaster control API and automation tools deliver creative video production and IP workflow solutions that are highly interoperable with existing equipment, such as control room systems, video walls, multiviewers, media platforms, and the like.

TriCaster 2 Elite affords eight mix/effects (M/Es) with four layers each to enable greater creativity, enhanced by integration with Adobe Creative Cloud tools. Reducing risk and effort, visual storytelling automation tools with simplified teleprompter-based scripting with Microsoft Word document files are included. Virtual and augmented reality scenes can be rendered in real time from Adobe Photoshop files while non-standard framerate and aspect ratios such as 9:16 make it easier to deliver engaging content to a plethora of modern media screens. Other features include frame sync on every input, animated GIF support in buffers, social media publishing, audio mixing and routing, including support for Dante and AES-67, among others.

“Serving the needs well of those who make visual storytelling a key part of their business is made possible by combining IP networking, software-defined solutions, and a focus on the customer experience,” said Dr. Andrew Cross, president of R&D for the Vizrt Group, parent company of NewTek. “TriCaster 2 Elite currently has no equal in terms of capability and value and I believe that it is the best product we have ever made. More than ever, businesses, governments, schools, houses of worship, and other organizations tell us they are adopting broadcast techniques to communicate their message to their world more effectively as they seek to stay relevant in a rapidly changing environment.”

The Bottom Line: The new flagship TriCaster 2 Elite provides video producers, visual storytellers, and system integrators with broadcast functionality and enhanced flexibility. The platform allows content creators to produce simultaneous mixes, deliver multiple 4K streams to different places at once, feed video walls and accommodate separate branding and language packages, record program and line cuts, and much more.

TriCaster 2 Elite is now available at $27,995 USMSRP.