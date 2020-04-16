NewTek Launches New Global Channel Program

NewTek has announced a new channel program for resellers across the globe. The NewTek line of products, most notably TriCaster, 3Play, and NDI-based camera and encoder technology products will be sold exclusively through the reseller channel.

“We place a premium on a customer’s experience with NewTek solutions, and we realize the best way to assure that end users have full support and service close at hand is through a robust and well-trained reseller channel,” said Barbara Spicek, senior vice president of NewTek. “We are 100-percent committed to our channel, and to support our valuable and critical partnerships across the globe, we have designed a program with a focus on high-quality product and implementation education, as well as additional benefits ranging from increased margins to robust marketing support.”

The program offers three tiers of partnerships with benefits and requirements tailored to assure NewTek customers are near a channel partner who can provide sales, service, and support that meet their needs. The NewTek Channel Program features a series of benefits from Demand Generation and Marketing support elements, to a compelling discount and rebate structure.

Additionally, the program provides an extensive training program through NewTek University. Certification classes offered both in person and online provide expertise in selling NewTek solutions, live video production, NDI and IT network infrastructure for video, sports production and instant replay, production graphics, and system automation. Certification will be awarded for completion and demonstrated competency in each of the NewTek University courses. Resellers gain status in the program based upon achieving levels of qualification. Platinum status provides the highest level of benefits, other channel levels include Premier and Plus, with corresponding levels of education, competency, and benefits. Further, Platinum resellers will have the exclusive opportunity to offer NewTek hardware product service and repair, as well as product training.