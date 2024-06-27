How the New York Mets Continue to Stay Ahead of the (LED) Ballgame

The New York Mets have a long, existing relationship with Samsung for its in-stadium displays and signage. AV Network has covered stadium upgrades over the years, deep diving the enhancements at the Mets Citi Field at the 2022 AV/IT Summit.

Now, the New York Mets are enjoying more Samsung technology. On March 21, Samsung joined the New York Mets for its annual What’s New Event at Citi Field to unveil a new 3D anamorphic, two-sided LED display now installed in the stadium’s concourse. The 3D display provides fans with an engaging, immersive experience no matter what side they are standing in front of. Each side of the display can showcase different content ranging from scoreboard updates to player stats and advertisements from the Mets’ partners.

[Samsung and 4 More Booths That Dazzled at InfoComm 2024]

“We are showcasing the next phase in our amazing partnership with Samsung and continuing our mission to transform the fan experience via digital display technology,” said Oscar Fernandez, SVP of technology for the New York Mets. “We started this joint effort three years ago to enhance the fan experience at Citi Field. Fast forward to today and we now have a refreshed rotunda with new LED ribbons throughout the seating bowl, large format display TVs, 1,300 displays throughout the stadium and the biggest scoreboard in the MLB to connect with fans and bring them closer to the action on the field.”

Samsung and Citi Field have been working together since 2021 to elevate the stadium experience for Mets fans and visitors. In 2023, the Mets unveiled its new scoreboard totaling 17,400 square feet, making it the largest scoreboard in a professional baseball stadium. The scoreboard is double-sided, being tall enough to be seen along the highway so the fan experience begins before they even enter Citi Field. The stadium also features a smaller scoreboard located along the second baseline. Other displays inside the stadium include signage within the team stores at Citi Field, digital menu boards at the concession stands and digital dioramas and billboards around the concourse for advertising.