New Version of Shure MXA910 Mic Now Shipping

The What: A new version of Shure's MXA910 Ceiling Array Microphone with Intellimix DSP is now shipping to U.S. customers. This new MXA910 variant includes the same technology and performance as all prior versions.

(Image credit: Shure)

The What Else: Available in white—but paintable for a variety of design aesthetics—the MXA910W-A features subtle and visually attractive adjustments to the form factor of its chassis design to ensure it is compliant with recent Court requirements.

Additionally, Shure says it will continue to offer uninterrupted global availability of the MXA910 60cm version. Customers can contact Shure through sales managers or at Shure.com for a list of third-party mounting options that allow for the 60cm version to be surface-mounted to suspended ceilings in legally compliant manners.

The Bottom Line: This new MXA910 variant includes advanced array microphone technology with Shure IntelliMix DSP—comprising Acoustic Echo Cancellation, Noise Reduction, and Automatic Mixing—for enhanced control. The new patent-pending Autofocus Technology continually fine-tunes the position of each lobe in real time, for consistent sound when participants lean back in their chairs or stand up.