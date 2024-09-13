New Version of ArmoníaPlus Simplifies Delivery of 3D Audio for Moviegoers

Powersoft is adding support for Dolby Atmos Connect AES67 patching into the latest version of its ArmoníaPlus software, streamlining the process of connecting its amplifiers to Dolby’s cinema hardware.

“Powersoft's increasing presence in the cinema market highlights the importance of being compliant with Dolby Atmos,” commented Francesco Cionini, global key account manager for Powersoft. “Thanks to the support of Dolby, Powersoft amplifiers, combined with Dolby Atmos cinema processors, are able to deliver the immersive, three-dimensional audio experience that modern audiences expect."

Adding support for Dolby Atmos Connect AES67 into ArmoníaPlus 2.7.1 simplifies the patching process between Powersoft’s Unica and Canali-series (Quattrocanali and Duecanali) amplifiers and the Dolby Atmos processor, providing a more straightforward set-up in cinema environments. The new functionality provides a quicker, easier and more reliable way to integrate with and configure a Dolby Atmos system.



The highlights of the v2.7.1 update include:

: After inputting the network information of a Dolby Atmos Cinema Processor CP950A processor or Dolby Integrated Media Server IMS3000 into ArmoníaPlus, the system automatically manages all AES67 audio streams and channels Seamless connectivity : Support for Dolby Atmos Connect AES67 in ArmoníaPlus eliminates the need for additional external devices or software, streamlining the entire process

: Support for Dolby Atmos Connect AES67 in ArmoníaPlus eliminates the need for additional external devices or software, streamlining the entire process Direct patching: Powersoft amplifiers can be directly patched to the Dolby Atmos Cinema Processor CP950A and Dolby Integrated Media Server IMS3000 source, ensuring efficient and hassle-free integration

Powersoft and Dolby recently cooperated on a Dolby Atmos installation at Cineplexx Westfield SCS, a luxury multiplex cinema in Vienna, where Powersoft Quattrocanali 1204, 4804, and 8804 amplifiers are integrated with Dolby’s CP950A processor via AES67 and drive Dolby System 133 loudspeakers.