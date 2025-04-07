Powersoft Launches Visitors to the Moon

From liftoff to moon landing, THE MOON CRUISE—an innovative VR installation in Japan which opened on Nov. 22, 2024—offers a gravity-defying experience and brings the thrill of space travel within arm’s reach of the visitors. Powersoft’s compact transducer, Mover, and its Quattrocanali and Duecanali amplifiers play a stellar role in THE MOON CRUISE, an innovative VR installation in Japan that takes visitors on an immersive journey to the moon.

THE MOON CRUISE is a free-roaming VR experience permanently installed in a new space experience facility themed around ‘space travel’ called ‘Space Travelium TeNQ". It is an immersive VR journey to the moon, a view of Earth from space, and the opportunity to walk on the lunar surface and take photos that they can download as souvenirs. The space entertainment facility has permanent and special exhibits, as well as workshops to provide visitors with a single world-view learning experience,” said Tsuyoshi Nomura, executive officer at STYLY, in charge of designing the experience.

STYLY was tasked with an ambitious brief to create a VR experience that simulates the universe, all within the existing architecture. “The area we oversaw is permanently installed, free-roaming (walking around) VR experience. There are many event-style virtual reality environments, but nothing like this has been permanently installed on such a large scale,” said Nomura.

Integrated by Audio Visual Communications, the installation simulates a rocket launch and a lunar exploration. “It transforms limited physical space into boundless virtual environments,” said Ken Yamada, deputy general manager at Audio Visual Communications. “The rocket launch scene, powered by Powersoft Mover transducers and the Quattrocanali and Duecanali amplifiers, combines sound vibration and VR visuals for an unforgettable sensory experience.”

“Our goal was to provide a realistic experience and surprise visitors,” said Yamada. However, creating a convincing rocket launch experience in a confined and low-maintenance environment originally posed some challenges. According to Nomura, traditional large-scale motion platforms were impractical due to their size, maintenance requirements and safety concerns. “It was necessary to take a different approach, and we achieved both goals by designing new, easy-to-maintain fixtures and combining them with Mover.”

(Image credit: Powersoft)

Powersoft’s compact Mover is a patented low-frequency direct-drive/tactile transducer adaptable for various purposes. It lets audiences feel the sound through haptic perception by vibrating the surrounding environment, which the human body picks up, and through bone conduction, that stimulates the inner ear, translating the vibrations into perceivable frequencies. Yamada explained that the “Mover’s compact design, flexibility, ease of installation, and impressive power,” made it the ideal solution for this installation.

To provide a synchronized sensory experience for the rocket launch, five Mover ID transducers are installed into bench seats, delivering powerful vibrations of replicating the low frequency from the BEC IC-120 speakers to create a cohesive audio-tactile effect. MoverIDs are powered by Quattrocanali 1204 DSP and Duecanali 804 DSP amplifiers, provided by Audiobrains, Powersoft’s Japanese distributor. This setup ensures a realistic rocket launch experience by combining audio and tactile feedback with virtual reality content to create an immersive journey to the moon.

For the content design, Nomura emphasized the importance of the journey visitors take on foot to their destination. “The narrative centers around travelling to the moon, focusing particularly on the path to the lunar surface. By emphasizing the impact and experience at the departure point, it makes the visual-only walking on the lunar surface afterward feel more realistic. Since the entire facility provides a learning experience, the content encourages the visitors to reflect and act independently, rather than only focusing on the story,” he explained. He adds that this approach provides an experience that truly feels like visitors are exploring space and taking action.

The collaboration between STYLY and Audio Visual Communications was integral to the project’s success. According to Yamada, initial tests showed that Mover provided stronger vibration from bone-conduction effects than competitor products. Additionally, the ability to apply sub-harmonics with the Quattrocanali and Duecanali amplifiers was appealing, allowing for the reproduction of the ultra-low frequencies, necessary for rocket reproduction, without the need for additional equipment.”

“Vibration and sound are not separable,” added Nomura. “During an actual rocket launch, unimaginable vibrations and energy from the loud noise would impact the body. Mover, which vibrates with the sound source and transmits vibrations in sync with the powerful sounds that are linked with the visuals, makes it possible to create an experience that feels as if you are actually launching into space.

“With Mover we were able to provide the best experience possible and combined with the content design, we achieved our client’s initial request," he concluded.