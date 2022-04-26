New Sharp NEC Modular Laser Projectors Enhance Cinema Viewing Experiences

Sharp NEC Display Solutions, a global leader in the projector and display market, announced the launch of two new modular laser projectors designed to create an engaging viewing experience for audiences across digital cinema. The new NC2003ML and NC2043ML projectors round out the company’s NC2000 Series of modular cinema projection solutions, helping achieve greater operational and organizational efficiencies to deliver the next-level viewing experiences that today’s audiences demand.

Cinemas took a hard hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. But as vaccinations continue to increase and the worst effects of the pandemic appear to subside, audiences are eager to get back into the world of entertainment.

According to a recent study, 60% of U.S. adults reported that, as of March 2022, they feel comfortable going to a movie theater. This outpaces those who feel comfortable attending a live concert, an amusement park, or a theater performance. That percentage will likely grow with the summer blockbuster season just around the corner.

(Image credit: Sharp NEC)

The NC2003ML and NC2043ML projectors offer cinema operators unparalleled advances in operation, efficiency, and image quality. Both models enable theater operators to lower their operating costs, increase efficiencies, and deliver an exceptional viewing experience to audiences.

Key features of the new modular projectors include a Modular Light Source, which allows for adjustments to be made according to different brightness demands. They also feature RB laser technology which is almost speckle-free compared to RGB technology, also providing similar benefits at a lower cost.

The projectors are, by design, also environmentally friendly, requiring virtually zero maintenance thanks to an innovative long-lasting laser light engine that eliminates need for lamp or filter replacement costs. This results in a significantly lower total cost of ownership considering their reliability, low maintenance, and low power consumption.

As business begins to pick back up, movie theaters across the country that feature the latest modular laser projectors will be ready to welcome audiences back to the big screen with an experience that’s even better than before. Beyond cinema, these projectors can be used for projection needs including in museums, art houses and more.