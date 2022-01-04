Sharp NEC Launches New Blue Laser Projector

Sharp NEC Display Solutions' NC1843ML laser projector is the newest addition to the company’s digital cinema projection series. The NC1843ML is an ideal projection solution for theaters with small and medium screens, and is also suitable for museum, house of worship, and art exhibit applications.

[Sharp NEC Expands Digital Cinema Projector Family]

The reliable new cinema projection solution with interchangeable laser light sources in the projector head provides a lifetime of up to 50,000 hours, leading to less maintenance and lower total cost of ownership. In addition to future proofing, the NC1843ML also boasts increased flexibility, as it can be installed on the floor or the ceiling without the need for an exhaust system and features a wide variety of lens options.

[NEC Display Solutions and Sharp Merge]

The NC1843ML's next generation laser module uses a blue laser light source and produces 18,000 lumens of brightness. The use of the blue laser and 4K DC-compliant quality creates a magnificent image bright enough to display on screens from 62-72 feet (roughly 19-22 meters) in DCI color.