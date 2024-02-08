SCN Super Bowl Special: Year 2

Welcome to the second annual SCN Super Bowl Special. Last year, our own Mark J. Pescatore and Wayne Cavadi got together for some pre-Super Bowl fun, attempting to predict the winner of Super Bowl LVII.

For those that also remember, Cavadi, predicted that the Kansas City Chiefs would win the big game 38-35. We're not saying we are geniuses or anything, but the final score of that Super Bowl was the Chiefs 38, Philadelphia Eagles 35.

(Image credit: Giphy (Find and Share))

We know we're supposed to be reporting on the business of Pro AV; in our defense, there’s plenty of current news for you to peruse. But this is the time of year where everyone is an armchair quarterback, and we happen to know a thing or two about football. So, here's what SCN’s resident football experts think will happen this year.

Why will the Kansas City Chiefs win?

Mark: I’m not ready to talk about this. I need to rant first.

Wayne: Here we go.

Mark: First of all, my beloved Miami Dolphins made it to the playoffs for the second consecutive year—and lost in the first round. The Chiefs stomped them in -4 degree weather. I don’t know why the Buffalo Bills got to move their wild card game due to dangerous winter weather, but -4 degrees was perfectly acceptable. Anyway, next year, I’m going to start getting a little greedy. The Dolphins have too much talent to be one-and-done.

Wayne: Speaking of the Chiefs…

Mark: Wait, aren’t you going to rant about the Houston Texans?

Wayne: Nothing to rant about, really. They did way better than I expected. If it were the Baltimore Ravens in the Super Bowl, I’d have more to say about what phonies they are, but the Chiefs proved me right.

Mark: Fair enough. Well, the weather should be very pleasant in Las Vegas at kickoff, which will allow both teams to focus on football, not snow flurries. I think the stars of this show will be the defenses, which may keep the scores lower than you might expect. I love a great defensive battle, and this game should deliver. In the playoffs, the Chiefs held opponents to 7 (Dolphins), 24 (Bills), and 10 (Ravens).

On offense, Patrick Mahomes did not have his best season as a pro, but you wouldn’t know that from watching his playoff run. Running back Isiah Pacheco is on fire (he was one of the few bright spots on my abysmal fantasy football team). And after his playoff performances this season, I think Travis Kelce is the best tight end to ever play the game. I also have a vested interest in a Chiefs victory, as my kid is a devout Swiftie and has become a legitimate football fan because of Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift.

The "Taylor Swift jersey" my daughter requested for the Super Bowl. (Image credit: Wayne Cavadi)

Wayne: The thing with the Chiefs is that they are the current New England Patriots. Like those Patriots teams, the Chiefs are two different teams and, in turn, two different Mahomes: playoff Chiefs and playoff Patrick. Neither like to lose much. This is their fourth Super Bowl in five years and the only team to stop them in the Super Bowl was one led by Tom Brady (and let’s not forget they lost the AFC Championship in overtime by a field goal in 2022). So, you can throw the fact that this offense didn’t look right all regular season right out the window. It just doesn’t matter in February.

The one thing I think the “down” season of Mahomes and Kelce overshadowed was how good this defense really is. The Chiefs allowed fewer rushing yards and touchdowns than the coveted 49ers defense—and the same goes for passing yards and touchdowns. All anyone talked about was the 49ers defense this year… but few (until late) mentioned the Chiefs defense that is, statistically speaking, slightly better and playing very well.

Of course, I have to throw in here that the Chiefs have two former DII football players on this vaunted defense (Tershawn Wharton and Joshua Williams) and the 49ers have none. But with a Kyle Shanahan-led offense, Mahomes and Kelce don’t matter as much as the D. And like you, I am a Swiftie by association and it will be fun to have a rooting interest in common with my daughter (who you may remember from our Pro AV misadventures like this one).

Why will the San Francisco 49ers win?

Wayne: Well, we’ve seen this show before, right? The Chiefs came into Super Bowl LIV 12-4 while the 49ers were 13-3. The 49ers were led by an “underdog” quarterback that seemingly just won football games and a lot of people rooted for, while the Chiefs had Mahomes fresh off an MVP season. The 49ers had the Chiefs on the ropes but couldn’t seal the deal. You actually believe that won’t happen again?

Mark: Stop Christian McCaffrey and you have a chance. But you actually have to stop him, and that’s not going to be easy. I know the opinions on Brock Purdy are … varied, but he has weapons. He’s not Mahomes but he’s not a liability, either, and he’s throwing to wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel. And just because Kelce is in the game, don’t sleep on 49ers tight end George Kittle.

After a way-too-close win over the Detroit Lions to make it to the Super Bowl, look for the defense to tighten up and get right. If they don’t bring pressure, Mahomes will carve them up, and you can’t expect another miraculous comeback against the Chiefs defense. Perhaps most importantly, the 49ers benefit from not having any players on my fantasy football team. That might just be the edge they need.

Travis Kelce and George Kittle fire up the crowd on Super Bowl media night. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wayne’s Final Score Prediction

Playoff Patrick prevails once again. I think the 49ers jump out early, but as we’ve seen with the Chiefs during this five-year stretch, not much matters until the fourth quarter. It’s going to be an unexpected guy—like Jerick McKinnon or Noah Gray—catching the game winner in the Chiefs 27-24 win.

Mark’s Final Score Prediction

The Chiefs should win, but the 49ers will pull out a close one, 23-20. Both defenses will bend, not break. Should be a great game. A last-minute drive will setup a winning field goal. And the legend of Mr. Irrelevant will grow.