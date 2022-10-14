New Era Collaboration: BYOM

The new era collaboration space (opens in new tab) has been defined by a workforce with exacting expectations. On the days they go into the office, they expect meetings to be purposeful and productive collaboration sessions using the devices and software they use in their home office. They expect meeting room technologies to be seamless, easy to connect to, and easily share content. They expect that they will be able to share content and be clearly understood and seen by remote participants. When they are remote, they expect an equal experience.

This panel of experts explores the elements and culture of creating productive collaboration environments near and far.

Ensuring universal BYOD connectivity for all devices and operating systems

Wired and wireless collaboration

Choosing the right microphones for the meeting space

Choosing the right speakers for the meeting space

Ensuring intelligibility near and far

Critical AV for the home office to ensure equity

Auto-tracking and framing PTZs

Teams and Zoom certifications

Benefits of networked AV in collaboration spaces

