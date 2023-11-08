Neutrik Improves EMC, ESD Performance for A Series Chassis Connectors

Neutrik Americas has unveiled the etherCON ESD Series chassis connectors. The etherCON ESD Series improves the performance of the popular etherCON A Series by including asymmetric compound (non-metallic) push tabs.

[13 New AV Control Solutions That Matter]

The connectors’ ESD-protective, compound push tabs protect against damage to sensitive electronics from unwanted energy entering the connector through the latch, whether from a finger touch or other transmission. Furthermore, the asymmetric design saves space for labeling purposes. Equally notable, the push tab is non-reflective due to the black-colored compound material. This not only avoids shiny reflections on the stage but also perfectly matches the flange and housing for a unique and clean appearance. It should also be noted that all NEUTRIK etherCON A series products with the metal push tab will remain available.

The new NEUTRIK etherCON ESD series consists of 10 connectors, each configured for a variety of termination/usage applications. These include horizontal and vertical PCB mounting, punch-down, shielded, and halo light ring versions along with versions that include integrated magnetics. All of the connectors fit into NEUTRIK’s standard A-size chassis cutouts.

[21 New Audio Products for Meeting Spaces and Classroom Collaboration]

“These new connectors offer a fresh slant on the A Series connectors that have been an industry standard for many years," concluded Fred Morgenstern, vice president of technology at Neutrik Americas. "The latches look and feel great while providing extra protection to electronics. Their non-reflectivity is an advantage for stage applications where visual distraction should be minimized. And they’re priced the same as the standard A Series chassis connectors. Altogether, these ESD series connectors provide a great set of fresh alternatives to product designers.”