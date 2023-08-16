13 New AV Control Solutions That Matter

As the number of devices added to the AV/IT ecosystem increases, controlling them can become exponentially more complex. Fortunately, AV manufacturers are staying a step ahead and innovating solutions to simplify control and interoperability.

Whether you want to extend control of an existing system or go all-in on a cloud solution, here are 13 new AV products to help configure, deploy, manage, and stay in control.

AMX's CE Series Universal Control Extenders deliver AMX-quality hardware control to any system that supports IP connectivity. An open control API makes it simple to integrate these boxes with third-party control systems or apps, and the integrated web interface enables configuration without specialized applications. PoE powered, with a small footprint for easy installation and concealment, they extend the reach of control processors well beyond the limits inherent in point-to-point connections.

The CE Series Universal Control Extenders are perfect for applications that require a low-cost control extension solution with the professional-grade quality and security of an AMX product.

ATEN Technology’s VK2200 Control Box with Dual LAN boasts a quad-core CPU and 2GB memory to provide real-time response and status updates and can process complex, high-loading events with customized GUI designs, as well as multi-user access control to connected devices. The VK2200 features dual, isolated LAN ports. The Control LAN allows managed devices to be securely protected within a separate network, independent from the corporate network, for fulfilling high-security and stability demand. The other LAN port can be connected to ATEN UNIZON, a centralized platform streamlining daily AV/IT management, for convenience in monitoring, troubleshooting, and maintaining multiple systems all at once.

Atlona’s Velocity Premier Services Remote Gateway (AT-VPS-RG), is available in three annually renewable tiers to match the processing and data requirements of specific Atlona Velocity hardware and software gateways. The service streamlines tasks including system setup, device configuration, and troubleshooting as well as credential and firmware updates from any device with an internet connection. Using cloud technology, VPS-RG establishes a secure proxy connection between a server and the gateway over the internet. This allows customers to remotely configure systems and manage devices without having to directly access the corporate network, simplifying the entire rights and permissions process.

Black Box’s MCX delivers the video quality high-end AV applications require to display eye-catching content. MCX installs behind the scenes to distribute and extend true 4K 60Hz 4:4:4 uncompressed video and crystal-clear audio over IP and over your 10Gbps (high-speed) network to an unlimited number of displays with zero source-to-display latency and seamless switching, without sacrificing bandwidth. Add ControlBridge to enable operators to trigger MCX and control room systems via an intuitive touch panel GUI or even mobile devices.

In control rooms, as IP is easy to deploy, MCX reduces cabling and breaks distance limitations of proprietary solutions.

Legrand C2G’s C2G50348 AV Controller is a versatile device designed to control third-party devices with ease. It features programmable buttons that can send bi-directional RS232 and RS485 commands simultaneously, as well as infrared codes and relay control commands. Each button incorporates an infrared and RS232 code learning function, along with baud-rate setting capabilities. With the option for daisy chaining, up to 99 programmable control panels can be linked and controlled together using ID identification. The controller is programmable via USB using the AV Controller software. With dimensions of 11.4cm by 7cm, it offers a compact, user-friendly control solution.

Crestron’s VC-4 Virtual Control software-based control platform enables organizations to unify and control a growing number of devices intelligently and efficiently. VC-4 complements industry-leading Crestron hardware control systems, bringing together the functionality of Crestron industry-leading hardware control systems with more scalability.

VC-4 is uniquely designed to support organizations that want to deploy and manage presentation rooms, conference rooms, or classrooms at scale and run up to 500 rooms on a single server. It can store standard and customized room configurations in the program library and then, with the push of a button, provision one or dozens of rooms remotely.

Extron’s VCA 100 Virtual Control Appliance has integrated virtual control processors (VCPs) designed for centralized AV control across your campus or enterprise. The VCA 100 is a powerful appliance that hosts dozens of IPCP Pro xi Series virtual control processors in a single device. Easily deploy these VCPs on your network, then add as many traditional control ports and user interfaces as needed by integrating control system expansion interfaces, TouchLink Pro touchpanels, and network button panels. Organizations will value the benefits of virtual control systems that are easy and fast to deploy, scale, and centrally manage.

Hall Technologies’ Hive Node Kits are advanced IoT controllers that offer an efficient and compact solution for controlling devices through RS-232, IR, and relay interfaces via IP. These PoE-powered kits are designed specifically to enhance the capabilities of the Hive Touch control panel and the Hive KP8 control keypad. HIVE Node Kits offer a built-in IR Learner with a robust database for effective control; a web interface for easy set up; and is equipped with IR, RS-232, and relay accessories for diverse control.

Middle Atlantic’s RackLink Cloud, brought to you in partnership with Xyte, offers device-level control with the industry’s premier remote power management system.

With RackLink Cloud you can reduce truck rolls, eliminate on-site visits for routine tasks, optimize workforce allocation, and achieve significant cost savings. Experience faster troubleshooting, proactive maintenance, recurring revenue opportunities, and improved uptime for your clients’ systems.

With RackLink Cloud, there is no extra equipment needed. It lets you monitor and manage your Premium+ PDUs from anywhere in the world without the need for additional network devices. Simply update the firmware to integrate RackLink Cloud directly into the Premium+ PDUs.

Samsung’s MagicINFO is an all-in-one content and device management platform that connects all displays remotely from any location. The MagicINFO operating system allows users to remotely create and deploy captivating content and flexibly manage and secure hardware and software at scale. Updating your educational digital signage ecosystem is instantaneous to showcase content such as food menu items, student achievements, school clubs, and other campus-wide announcements. MagicINFO can also be utilized to communicate alerts to direct students, faculty, and staff to safety in the event of an emergency. ISO27701-certified, Samsung MagicINFO also provides enterprise-level security for any connected ecosystem of displays.

Sennheiser’s Control Cockpit is the central software for easy handling, control, and maintenance of the entire SpeechLine Digital Wireless system, as well as many of the TeamConnect family of products and the EW-DX wireless system. The easy-to-use interface provides a dashboard overview and control of an entire campus-wide device setup at all times. It shows all status information at a glance, including remote access to all device settings and workflows, making setting adjustments for one or multiple devices at the same time very easy.

SurgeX’s CONNECT is an advanced cloud-based software that simplifies the management of compatible SurgeX devices for integrators. With its centralized hub, integrators can easily diagnose power quality issues and monitor installations from anywhere. The platform’s intuitive and secure dashboard enables remote control of outlets and devices, empowering integrators to meet power quality requirements across all project sites confidently. SurgeX CONNECT delivers a seamless and superior experience through its robust connectivity, comprehensive device management, remote monitoring, and advanced analytics—all backed by SurgeX’s trusted power protection technologies.

Yamaha UC’s ProVisionaire is a suite of software applications for the design, operation, and management of sound systems built around Yamaha audio products. Equally suitable for both the entertainment and AV markets, our fully customizable ProVisionaire software lets you create complex, fully scalable audio systems using just one software suite— no matter the size. It can be operated by anyone—no matter their experience level—using a tablet, laptop, or desktop computer.

ProVisionaire Control provides comprehensive control of completed systems from tablets and other external devices. ProVisionaire Cloud allows efficient management of Yamaha device licenses.