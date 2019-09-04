NEC Kicks Off Annual Showcase at Chicago-Area Headquarters

Last week, NEC Display hosted the first in a series of showcase events at its Downer’s Grove, IL Executive Briefing Center. As guests entered the venue, an impressive 156-inch seamless dvLED video wall set the tone.

Throughout the day, attendees gathered to see the company's latest digital signage technology in action, with areas sectioned off by industry applications.

With hors d’oeuvres abound, guest toured the event to see the latest collaboration solutions in education, retail, healthcare, transportation, food service, and more.

(Image credit: NEC)

At the center of the showcase was NEC ALP Pro, an analytics platform that takes non-identifying information such as gender and age, to present targeted content based on audience and perform audience and content analysis. Patrons were able to take a first-hand look at the analytics platform dashboard and received a live demo of its capabilities from Kelly Harlin, the company's analytics platform strategist.

The next showcase event will take place in Toronto on September 11. For the full list of events, visit https://www.necdisplay.com/events.