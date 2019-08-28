NEC Display Solutions Takes 26th Annual Showcase on the Road

NEC Display Solutions of America is taking its annual NEC Showcase on the road, bringing the latest in visual technology and solutions directly to its partners and end users across North America. This year, in addition to the New York Technology Showcase being held during Digital Signage Week, NEC Display will hold events in Chicago, Toronto, San Jose, Calif., and Orange County, Calif.

Now in its 26th year, the NEC Showcase gives organizations, partners, systems integrators, consultants, and business professionals a firsthand look at the latest NEC Display innovations in LCD, LED, video wall and projector technologies—along with business analytic solutions, mounts, media players, collaboration, and other tools from NEC’s premier partners in the professional AV and IT industries. Premier Showcase Partners this year include Peerless-AV, Legrand, Brightsign, Crestron, Glass-Media, Next/Now, and Intel.

“Instead of having our partners and end users come to us to experience our latest visual solutions, we’re taking the entire showcase to them,” said Todd Bouman, CEO, NEC Display Solutions. “The showcases this year will once again focus on the applications and solutions that we bring to market along with the opportunity to hear from industry experts and earn CTS credits.”

Featured technology this year includes NEC ALP Pro, the CB Series Collaboration Solution, direct view LED, laser installation projectors, and the latest in large format displays and LCD video walls. Showcase attendees will have the opportunity to learn best practices in privacy, security, engaging and influencing consumer behavior, and making digital interactions more dynamic. In addition, each showcase will provide valuable insights on measuring and establishing digital practices based on analytics.

The Showcase series kicked off in Chicago on August 28 at NEC's Display Briefing Center. Additional events are below:

- Toronto: September 11, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., at Paramount Eventspace, 222 Rowntree Dairy Road, Woodbridge, Ontario

- New York City: October 16, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., at Canoe Studios, 601 W. 26th St., New York, NY

- San Jose, Calif.: March 4, 2020, times TBD, Club Auto Sport, 521 Charcot Ave., San Jose, Calif.

- Orange County, Calif.: March 11, 2020, times TBD, Marconi Automotive Museum, 1302 Industrial Dr., Tustin, Calif.

For more information and to register for the events, visit www.necdisplay.com/showcase.