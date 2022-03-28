Neat Solutions Now Certified for Microsoft Teams within Asia Pacific

Neat, a pioneering video device company, announced it has achieved certification for Microsoft Teams for its flagship products, making Neat’s innovative video devices available to Teams customers within Asia Pacific.

Neat offers a full range of devices and is continuously pushing boundaries to enable unique, rich and inclusive meeting experiences that allow users to feel and be at their best. With Teams certification, Neat Board, Neat Bar and Neat Pad now natively run Teams and Teams Rooms on Android, enabling Teams customers to take advantage of Neat’s portfolio of devices and capabilities.

“Neat for Microsoft Teams opens our unique devices and experiences to a broader market globally, giving customers greater flexibility for their hybrid work environments,” said Simen Teigre, CEO of Neat. “Working with Microsoft, we look forward to continuing to solve customers' challenges in the meeting space and help unlock the creative potential of hybrid teams.”

"The certification process for Neat's devices has not only been rapid but also delightful for our joint customers, who appreciated how Neat's hardware and especially Neat Symmetry video shined with Microsoft Teams and Teams Rooms," said Ilya Bukshteyn, vice president, Microsoft Teams Devices. "Neat is an exciting addition to our Teams partner ecosystem, and we look forward to our joint customers experiencing Teams through these elegant and innovative devices."

“Customers across Asia Pacific have a huge appetite for next generation video devices that keep up with the demands of modern hybrid working environments”, comments Liam Panizzon, Head of Neat Asia Pacific. “Neat customers across a wide range of industries, from financial services to retail, education to healthcare, all share a common desire for exceptional video experiences that just work. Achieving Microsoft Teams certification is an exciting step forward for Neat that will enable us to better support our customers.”

"The whole experience from unboxing, to set up, to using Neat’s devices is simple and modern, and the devices deliver with great audio and video, plus unique features like Neat Symmetry and Neat Boundary that really set them apart," said John Moore, Microsoft MVP. "The design of Neat Bar and Neat Board are also exceptional, making them very versatile for a variety of meeting spaces and innovative use cases. Neat Board feels like a ‘Goldilocks’ design, particularly with the rolling cart, that will fit in meeting rooms, open areas, exec offices and I can even see it being used as e-signage around a corporate campus. I’m impressed with what Neat will bring to the Microsoft Teams device ecosystem.”