NDI Unveils NDI Version 5

The What: NDI has unveiled NDI version 5, with updates that make it possible for users to connect to any device, in any location, anywhere in the world, allowing it to work with almost any video application.

The What Else: New to the NDI Tools free download with NDI 5 is NDI Bridge. Forming a secure bridge between any NDI network regardless of location, NDI Bridge aims to redefine the concept of “remote workflows,” opening up new opportunities for live video production.

Also new to NDI Tools, NDI Remote allows anyone using a URL to contribute live audio and video using an internet-connected device, like a smartphone or a web browser, to another point anywhere in the world.

The benefits of NDI’s optimized codec and transport protocols provide ease of use across existing networks. Other selected benefits of NDI 5 are:

NDI Audio Direct: Enables integration of NDI audio into software-based audio workflows, be they across a local network, in the cloud, or hybrid

Reliable UDP: RUDP transfer makes WAN and Wi-Fi connections more resilient with less configuration required

Apple Support: Full support for Apple silicon systems, bringing full NDI capability to all macOS, iOS, tvOS, and iPadOS devices

Improved Adobe Premiere and Final Cut Pro support: Adobe Premiere and After Effects plugin now features improved audio workflow. Updated plug-in allows output for Final Cut Pro with real-time audio and video frame buffer output

Many other benefits are available, including support for genlock, selection of network adapters, and more.

In addition, the free NDI Tools download has been reimagined for NDI 5, with a new interface and guidance built in.

(Image credit: Vizrt Group)

“NDI is designed to harness the massive creative potential of software and networks, allowing anyone to work with video—and have fun doing it,” said Dr. Andrew Cross, president of Research and Development for the Vizrt Group. “All devices in the world are already connected. Now with NDI 5, you can easily build shows and share video between them, for free.”

The Bottom Line: The version 5 release of the NDI now allows users to share live, high-quality, low-latency video with anyone else in real time, using billions of devices.

The NDI 5 SDK and NDI Tools will be available for download in June. Anyone wishing to be notified once they are available can register here.