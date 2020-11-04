The Technology Manager's Guide to Videoconferencing and Streaming

Seeing Clearly

As classes resume and guidelines enable return to work, videoconferencing will remain essential to include students and workers still at home. This guide covers the latest ways of bringing video capture up to professional standards.

The Big Picture

Now that everyone is spread out, large-format displays that enable everyone to be seen are more important than ever. We asked executives from leading manufacturers to share their insights on videoconferencing and collaboration display technologies for today and the post-COVID environment.

Streaming Studios

Production studios aren't just for TV anymore. With meetings taking a remote-first approach, companies are stepping up their game to incorporate broadcast-level solutions into their streaming workflows. Representatives from NewTek and Roland share how their solutions are facilitating this trend.

