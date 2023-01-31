Nanolumens, PSNI Global Alliance Partner with Focus on LED Applications

With a focus on large-scale LED applications, Nanolumens (opens in new tab) will become a global preferred vendor partner for PSNI Global Alliance (opens in new tab), supporting its Certified Solution Providers around the globe. By tapping into PSNI’s network of AV/IT certified solution providers, this new partnership will strengthen the Nanolumens brand through access to new markets at a global scale.

“We appreciate the warm welcome into The Alliance. Nanolumens’ growth in the global market will be bolstered by this relationship with PSNI," said Nanolumens’ chief revenue officer, Kurt DeYoung. "We’re thrilled to become a global preferred partner as we connect and strengthen our position within targeted industry verticals, as well as architecturally embedded LED projects needing our flexible solutions."

[Why dvLED Is Gaining Market Share] (opens in new tab)

US-based LED manufacturer, Nanolumens, offers LED solutions across multiple market segments including transportation hubs, universities, corporate offices, themed entertainment and much more.

“We are delighted to welcome Nanolumens to the PSNI Global Alliance lineup,” said Tom Roberts, director of vendor programs for PSNI Global Alliance. “Partnership is a core component of The Alliance and Nanolumens has a history of being a real partner with our Certified Solution Providers through their dedication to innovation, service and technical support. Their comprehensive range of DV-LED solutions are a perfect addition to our Preferred Vendor portfolio, and we look forward to a wealth of future success together.”

[Unpacking 2022's AV/IT Industry Acquisitions, Partnerships, Restructuring, and Re-branding] (opens in new tab)

PSNI Global Alliance boasts a global membership of integrators or Certified Solution Providers (CSPs) and Vendors from across the AV/IT and UCC spectrum. PSNI’s Preferred Vendor Partners (PVP) connects manufacturers with CSPs to jointly pursue market opportunities by enabling Vendors to design programs in sync with PSNI CSPs.