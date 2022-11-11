Nanolumens Receives DCI Certification for Engage Series dvLED

Nanolumens has received DCI certification for its Engage Series dvLED product. The certification's primary purpose is to ensure a uniform and high level of technical performance, reliability, and quality control.

“We are thrilled to receive this certification from the DCI consortium for our 2.5mm Engage series," said Kurt DeYoung, CRO for Nanolumens. "For a dvLED product to be certified it must meet the criteria for color space, brightness, security, and more. Our research and development team tested all qualifications of our Engage direct-view display, which garnered this coveted certification and potential opportunities for theatre, screening rooms, and exhibition projects where consistent and repeatable image quality is required.

"Half of a cinematic experience is audio, and the other half is visual. Engage offers a narrow pixel pitch for up-close-and-personal viewing at its absolute finest with razor-sharp attention to details."

(Image credit: Nanolumens)

Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI) was created in March 2002, and is a joint venture of Disney, Paramount, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Universal and Warner Bros. Studios. DCI has established and documented voluntary specifications for an open architecture for digital cinema.

Nanolumens’ Engage series is a reliable and long-lasting product best suited in the most critical environments to maintain content uptime. Its Nixel to Pixel Warranty coverage covers the entire display down to the pixel, ensuring the display is 100% covered.