PSNI Global Alliance Adds VuWall to its Global Preferred Vendor Partner Line-Up

PSNI Global Alliance (opens in new tab) and VuWall (opens in new tab) have entered a strategic partnership for video wall management and AV distribution solutions. VuWall is officially its latest Global Preferred Vendor Partner (PVP).

(Image credit: VuWall)

VuWall provides solutions to easily manage visual information on video walls and displays throughout entire facilities. Its innovative visualization solutions are deployed in a wide range of industries in more than 45 countries powering more than 3,000 video walls in some of the world’s most prestigious Fortune 500 control rooms and corporate workspace.

With this new partnership, VuWall has become a global strategic manufacturing partner of The Alliance, granting access to its Certified Solution Providers (CSPs) to pursue new market opportunities and enable worldwide, standardized solutions for their customers.

“We are honored to have been selected as a Preferred Vendor Partner with PSNI," said Dan Gundry, vice president and managing director of VuWall USA. “I have known PSNI for many years and respect its mission and its Certified Solution Providers. We are excited to introduce VuWall to the CSPs and help them deliver world-class solutions to their customers.”

Through PSNI’s global network of AV/IT Certified Solution Providers, this partnership will strengthen VuWall’s solution offerings on a global scale.

“We warmly welcome VuWall to our growing list of PVPs and are thrilled to be partnering with them to further enable our global network,” said Tom Roberts, director of vendor programs for The Alliance. “The Alliance is built around the evolving and dynamic needs of technology users and recognizes the power of top-tier manufacturers solution offerings. Their comprehensive knowledge of the control room market and leading solutions will be a strong asset to PSNI’s portfolio.”

The PSNI Global Alliance Preferred Vendor Partner program is available to an exclusive group of manufacturers, distributors, and service providers in the audio-visual, unified communications, and professional audio and video industry. All vendors within the PSNI PVP program are pre-screened by the Certified Solution Providers (CSPs) of The Alliance to ensure that only the best technology providers are represented. Customers who engage with The Alliance are assured seamless installation and support, benefiting from the collective expertise of PSNI’s integrators and vendors alike.