NanoLumens, Cenero to Host Webinar on Charlotte Douglas International Airport Installation

NanoLumens is teaming up with AV integration company Cenero and the Charlotte Douglas International Airport to co-host a webinar on the airport’s groundbreaking LED visualization installation. The webinar, titled “A Fusion of Technology, Art and Design: The Charlotte Douglas International Airport,”will take place on January 16, 2019 at 2:00PM EDT. Registration is now open here .

“When it comes to transforming the modern travel experience, Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) has brought together a trifecta that is redefining the modern airport experience,” said NanoLumens Vice President of Global Marketing Joe’ Lloyd. “Fusing large-format video wall technology with digital art and design, CLT’s Concourse A expansion puts them on the map as one of America’s destination airports”.

Lloyd invites the industry to join the audiovisual experts of NanoLumens and Cenero, along with the Manager of Customer Experience for the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, on a walk through the project that resulted in CLT being named as one of this year’s System Contractor News Installs of the Year. “During this insightful webinar, we will cover Charlotte Douglas International Airport’s objectives as well as the solutions provided AND dive into the unique data sculptures provided by acclaimed digital artist Refik Anadol.”

The $200-million renovation and expansion of the airport’s Concourse A added a nine-gate, 229,807-square foot addition and it is the first completed project under the Destination CLT initiative, a $2.5 billion capital investment program to renovate the concourses and expand CLT's roadways, curb front, airfield and terminal.

The Concourse A expansion features NanoLumens ENGAGE Series and Performance Series LED displays and renown digital artist Refik Anadol’s unique “data sculptures” that turn the airport’s invisible patterns of data into captivating and ever-changing content featured on the three NanoLumens displays. This alluring installation, dubbed “Interconnected,” is a part of a total commitment by the airport to reimagine modern travel through the eyes of compelling and immersive digital experiences.