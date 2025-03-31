NAB Show 2025 Notebook: 5 Booths to Add to Your Must-See List

The NAB Show 2025 is quickly approaching, with the show floor opening at the Las Vegas Convention Center on April 5. As always, we'll bring you a look at what new products to add to your must-see list.

Today, take a look at what Matrox Video, Black Box, Magewell, Tightrope, and QuickLinks have ready to show off in Vegas.

Black Box Brings Flexible IP KVM to Vegas

(Image credit: Black Box)

At booth 10616 in South Lower Hall, Black Box will highlight its Emerald Unified KVM-over-IP products built to offer secure, flexible, and scalable workflows with low IP bandwidth usage.

Visitors to the Black Box booth will see new Emerald products including the Emerald DESKVUE PE Multi-Source, Multi-View receiver with precise 4K/60 video processing and the Emerald GE Gateway for multiple simultaneous user access to the same virtual machine. The Black Box booth will also feature the popular Emerald Remote App, which provides high-performance remote access.

Black Box also will showcase the latest additions to the Emerald family by offering live in-booth demos of the latest DisplayPort versions of Emerald SE and PE. These IP KVM solutions ensure reliability while enabling exceptionally intuitive user experiences and incomparable remote system connectivity for production control rooms and both remote and hybrid productions, including live events.

Magewell to Showcase Newest Innovations

(Image credit: Magewell)

Magewell will showcase new additions to their USB Capture and Pro Convert product lines. Booth N1971 will feature live demonstrations of these, and the entire range of Magewell products.

The new Modator Ultra Encode SDI Plus features 4Kp30 encoding capabilities that enable simultaneous multi-protocol streaming, file-based recording onto built-in storage on the module, and other advanced features.

The new plug-and-play USB Capture SDI 4K Pro can capture SDI signals of up to 4096x2160 (including 3840x2160 Ultra HD) at 60fps with 4:2:2 chroma fidelity and is an ideal solution for applications such as streaming, video conferencing, live production, immersive presentations and more.

The new Pro Convert IP to USB will make its debut at NAB. A plug-and-play device, it enables computers, including laptops, to capture an NDI, NDI HX or streaming source through a USB interface with no additional power source required. And lastly, making its North American premier at the 2025 NAB Show, Director One has a built-in 4G modem and dedicated 4G and WiFi antennas to keep users seamlessly connected, ensuring uninterrupted streaming and control for flawless production experiences.

Matrox Video Is 'Redefining IP Workflows' with Future-Ready, Interoperable Solutions

(Image credit: Matrox Video)

Attendees at Matrox Video's booth SL4511 will experience the latest innovations designed to optimize today’s live production workflows while paving the way for the next generation of IP-based broadcasting.

Matrox Video will showcase its Monarch EDGE, ConvertIP, Vion, Avio 2, and Matrox ORIGIN—each engineered to streamline live production workflows. Monarch EDGE is a high-performance, low-latency IP-based encoder and decoder pair that supports 4K and multi-HD workflows. At NAB, the company will demonstrate its low-latency SRT encode and decode capabilities, including the latest ancillary data transport features for remote production and contribution workflows.

The latest in the Matrox ConvertIP series will be demonstrated at NAB, Matrox ConvertIP SDM, is an Intel Smart Display Module (SDM) that supports ST 2110 and IPMX inputs, delivering zero-latency 4K video over IP while ensuring compatibility across diverse systems. Another new device to watch out for is Matrox Vion, an IP video gateway that supports multi-channel encoding, decoding, and transcoding across ST 2110, IPMX, SRT, and NDI formats. At NAB, Matrox Video will showcase Vion’s ability to transcode between NDI, SRT, ST 2110/IPMX, and JPEG XS, demonstrating its versatility in handling multiple streams simultaneously.

QuickLink to Launch Two New Variations StudioPro Solution

QuickLink will launch two new models of its renowned QuickLink StudioPro video production platform, StudioPro-NDI and StudioPro-3, at booth SL10413. Ideal for a wide range of production applications from broadcast to live events as well as various AV scenarios including houses of worship, education, corporate and government environments, the latest models of QuickLink StudioPro feature a variety of advancements for an enhanced workflow.

The 4K video production platform QuickLink StudioPro delivers a true-to-life ultra-low latency production experience without the complexity of legacy systems. To complement its existing 12G-SDI and ST 2110 models, the StudioPro product line is now available with 3G-SDI and NDI models, fitting a range of different workflows and applications.

These tailor-made StudioPro models deliver a solution for those looking to create high-quality live video productions with an easy-to-use interface that provides endless possibilities. The StudioPro suite, including StudioPro-NDI, comes officially NDI Certified, guaranteed to connect seamlessly and perform up to the NDI standards of efficiency, interoperability and quality in any setup.

Tightrope to Launch MediaScribe Caption and Translation Service

(Image credit: Tightrope)

Tightrope Media Systems will demonstrate its new MediaScribe media accessibility and transcription service at booth W2615. Designed to make government meetings more accessible, MediaScribe offers real-time text transcriptions and translations that can be displayed on dedicated on-premise displays, personal mobile devices, and cable channels. Currently powering in-room displays for large city and county operations across the country, MediaScribe will be available for pre-order at the show.

MediaScribe is a hybrid service that combines a hardware interface and cloud-powered AI services to provide a flexible, user-friendly workflow. Live meeting footage is ingested into the on-prem, 2 RU gateway appliance via SDI. Then, via Gigabit Ethernet, Cablecast’s cloud-based captioning engine uses automatic speech recognition (ASR) to cost-effectively convert speech into text.

With three SDI outputs, MediaScribe can be configured to deliver three types of displays, presentations, or outputs. Closed captions can be inserted into live broadcasts by downstream systems. Other options include in-room transcriptions on dedicated screens in chambers, as well as open captions that allow viewers to read what is happening during a meeting in areas where there is no sound provided on the displays. Captions can be routed through standard AV equipment or converted to HDMI for standard displays.