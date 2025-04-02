NAB Show 2025 Notebook: Make Sure You Visit These 5 Booths in Las Vegas

Are you ready for NAB Show 2025? We will continue to make sure you are, bringing you new products and must-see showcases to add to you to-do list for the show floor, which opens at the Las Vegas Convention Center on April 5.

Today, take a look at what NDI and Leader, OBSBOT, AJA Video Systems, EvertzAV, and Cobalt have ready to show off in Vegas.

AJA Video Systems to Feature Three New Products

AJA Video Systems will feature three new solutions at the AJA booth, SL3310.

The DANTE-12GAM is a new single-channel 12G-SDI Dante audio embedder/disembedder Mini-Converter. Offering the same core functionality as AJA’s openGear OG-DANTE-12GAM, DANTE-12GAM streamlines hybrid IP workflows by making it easier to bridge between SDI sources and destinations with embedded audio to/from the Dante audio ecosystem, which enables distribution of multi-channel, low latency high-resolution digital audio across a switched Ethernet network.

AJA will also showcase its all-new KUMO 6464-12G, a high capacity 12G-SDI router that features 64x 12G-SDI inputs and 64x 12G-SDI outputs for high bandwidth, cost-effective signal routing. Targeted for a range of broadcast, production, post, and Pro AV environments, KUMO 6464-12G offers powerful scalability, workflow security, and increased bandwidth via 12G-SDI. Redesigned for maximum reliability and performance, KUMO 6464-12G offers increased capacity for larger configurations while maintaining a compact 4RU height and slim profile, with support for 12G-SDI/6G-SDI/3G-SDI/1.5G-SDI/270Mb and DVB ASI, 64x 12G-SDI inputs, and 64x 12G-SDI outputs.

The BRIDGE LIVE 3G-8 is a new addition to its family of streaming and IP video solutions. Featuring eight bi-directional 3G-SDI connectors in a 1RU form factor, BRIDGE LIVE 3G-8 doubles the 3G-SDI I/O capabilities of AJA’s BRIDGE LIVE. With an expanded channel count to provide video professionals with enhanced flexibility, the new solution decreases per channel costs for customers, while providing reliable encoding, decoding, and transcoding for critical live video environments.

Cobalt to Bring Plug-and-Play ST 2110

Cobalt Digital is bringing more IPMX-compliant solutions to NAB Show 2025. The SAPPHIRE mini converters and PACIFIC encoders will both be shown enhanced with support for IPMX and enriched with an array of new functionalities. Additionally, Cobalt’s UltraBlue IP-MV multiviewer will be shown with exciting new tools, and ARIA Audio Monitors will be added to the ARIA line. Visitors can explore these innovations in Cobalt’s NAB booth SL 5123.

Cobalt is introducing exciting new features for the UltraBlue IP-MV Multiviewer, a software-based multiviewer for compressed and baseband streams over IP that can also be available as a turn-key server. Features include support for receiving audio/video content over IP across a variety of protocols and formats with very flexible audio routing, bringing a multitude of options to suit every application.

Additionally, the new ultra-flexible COBALT ARIA AUD-MON Audio Monitor supports a wide range of inputs including: 2xSDI up to 12G or MADI, 2 SFP for SDI over fiber, AES, balanced analog audio, and GPI for automation. Features include a live video thumbnail, SDI output for monitoring, individual channel volume controls for mixing, and is configurable from the front panel with a touch display or through a web interface.

Evertz to Showcase New Media Processing Solution supporting JPEG XS

Evertz will highlight powerful new JPEG XS capabilities on the RFK-ITXE-HW-DUO and across both the versatile NEXX and SCORPION platforms, enhancing delivery of scalable, low-latency solutions for high-performance UHD media workflows.

Evertz RFK-ITXE-HW-DUO is a flexible platform that is an ideal solution for bulk signal acquisition and high-density encode/decode applications. The RFK-ITXE-HW-DUO supports unique application builds which allow it to function as a multi-path transcode platform for signal acquisition and normalization. The RFK-ITXE-HW-DUO can also function as a bulk contribution encoder that can support JPEG XS encoded UHD outputs coupled with parallel HEVC SRT output to deliver stunning 4K content with low bandwidth and latency.

This multi-format application caters to primary contribution backhaul while also providing an SRT path for unreliable networks, making it ideal for a parallel backup contribution. The RFK-ITXE-HW-DUO bulk encoder can alternatively provide an HLS or RTMP output, catering to additional transport backhaul applications. The RFK-ITXE-HW-DUO also supports SMPTE ST 2110 (up to UHD), the industry standard for IP-based media transport, as well as SDR and HDR support, ensuring compatibility with expanding color space normalization requirements.

Leader Brings Clarity to NDI Troubleshooting

Test and measurement innovator Leader Instruments is unveiling a new tool for comprehensive NDI signal troubleshooting and monitoring. The software application will be equally valuable to broadcasters and production companies, systems integrators verifying network topographies, and device manufacturers who need a quick and simple way to check NDI streams. The NDI Checker signal monitoring application will be demonstrated at NAB2025, on booth N331 in the north hall.

NDI Checker is a software application, running in a browser on a standard Windows PC. Simply connect this to a signal network and NDI Checker can display a full list of NDI signals in the implementation, give clear access to all the technical parameters of any individual signal, provide a confidence monitor and create an event log.

On one screen, operators can instantly confirm video format, bitrate and received frames. Up to 100,000 events can be captured by the event log, displayed on the monitor and available for export as a CSV file for further analysis.

OBSBOT to Launch Three-Axis PTZR 4K Camera

OBSBOT will debut is AI-Powered OBSBOT Tail 2,which it claims to be the world’s first three-axis PTZR (Pan, Tilt, Zoom, Rotate) 4K camera. Equipped with broadcast-level 4K imaging, PTZR design, next-generation AI Tracking 2.0, and more, Tail 2 enhances what’s possible for solo creators, live event producers, filmmakers, and educators. The camera will be showcased at booth SL11911 in Hall SL, where attendees can experience it firsthand.

With Tail 2, OBSBOT is providing an advanced yet intuitive camera designed to adapt seamlessly to any shooting scenario. Whether capturing live productions, cinematic storytelling, or studio-quality content, Tail 2 offers precision, flexibility, and professional-grade results in every frame—making high-end production accessible to a diverse range of creators.

Tail 2 features a 1/1.5-inch CMOS sensor and a 12-element optical lens, capturing breathtaking 4K/60fps & 1080p/120fps video with 5x Optical Zoom and 12x Hybrid Zoom plus much more. Check out all the features at NAB Show 2025.