NAB Show 2025: #GALSNGEAR, Women in Technology Return to Vegas

By
( )
published

Women in Technology Awards return to Las Vegas, while #GALSNGEAR will again host its #GALSNGEAR CONNECT Women’s Leadership Summit.

As International Women's Day quickly approaches, be sure to mark your planners with #GALSNGEAR and Women in Technology, both of which once again make their return to NAB Show 2025.

#GALSNGEAR to Host Annual Women’s Leadership Summit, Celebrate 10th Anniversary

Two women intently listen at the 2024 #GALSNGEAR NAB Show event.

(Image credit: #GALSNGEAR)

At the 2025 NAB Show, #GALSNGEAR will again host its popular #GALSNGEAR CONNECT Women’s Leadership Summit, a half-day program designed to equip women in media and entertainment with tools for career resilience, financial empowerment, and leadership growth. On Tuesday, April 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in rooms W213-215 at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), the Summit will feature industry leaders, networking opportunities, and interactive sessions centered around the theme of “Resilience Redefined: Building Wealth & Wellness Together.” Registration is open now via NAB Show Conference Registration.

“Our goal is for every woman to take away three things: actionable strategies, a broader support network, and the inspiration to take her career where she wants it to go,” said Amy DeLouise, founder of #GALSNGEAR and executive producer of the CONNECT Summit. “As #GALSNGEAR celebrates its 10th anniversary, this signature event reinforces our commitment to fostering a sense of belonging. The summit is designed to ensure that every participant who identifies as a woman feels seen, valued, and welcomed as an individual.”

The program will include a workshop on financial fitness and facilitate conversations with industry leaders on strategies for building resilience and burnout-proofing a media and entertainment career journey at every stage. Attendees will have the opportunity to develop ideas and skills in a supportive learning environment while engaging with presenters who lead with respect and inclusivity. The event will also provide valuable insights into how to thrive in the media and entertainment industry, equipping participants with the tools and connections needed to advance their careers. For a complete list of speakers and agenda, click here.

Women in Technology Awards Returns to NAB Show

The Women in Technology Awards logo in blue for 2025.

(Image credit: Women in Technology)

The Women in Technology Awards return to NAB 2025, celebrating excellence and recognizing rising stars in media and entertainment technology. This year’s Technology Women to Watch Award will honor Carys Hughes, principal engineer at Sky, and Catherine Koutsaris, product manager at Matrox Video. The award ceremony and reception will take place on Tuesday, April 8, at 5 p.m. PT on the West Hall Main Stage at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Since its launch in 2009, the Women in Technology Awards have recognized female industry pioneers long before diversity and inclusion became central topics of conversation.

Hughes advanced quickly at Sky, transitioning from broadcast engineer to a pivotal role in the emerging technologies design team within just two years. Now a principal engineer in video presentation and PQ display engineering, she also serves as a SMPTE UK Section Manager, solidifying her influence in media technology innovation.

Koutsaris has played a critical role in defining the strategic direction of Matrox Video’s KVM product line, bringing strong leadership and project management skills to the table. Her ability to define a clear vision for both colleagues and customers makes her an exceptional leader to watch in media technology.

AVNetwork Staff

The AVNetwork staff are storytellers focused on the professional audiovisual and technology industry. Their mission is to keep readers up-to-date on the latest AV/IT industry and product news, emerging trends, and inspiring installations.

