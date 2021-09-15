NAB Show 2021 Cancelled

The 2021 NAB Show that was scheduled to be held Oct. 9-13, 2021, in Las Vegas, has been canceled.

In a statement posted Sept. 15, 2021, the National Association of Broadcasters announced it has cancelled the 2021 NAB Show, which had been scheduled for Oct. 9–13, 2021, in Las Vegas.

Following is the statement from Chris Brown, executive vice president and managing director of global connections and events at the National Association of Broadcasters:

To Our NAB Show Community:

For more than a year we have worked tirelessly to bring our industry together safely in Las Vegas at NAB Show. Unfortunately, the pandemic and surge of the Delta variant has presented unexpected and insurmountable challenges for our global community.

As we have always kept the best interest and safety of the industry as our priority, it has become apparent in the face of these challenges that we can no longer effectively host NAB Show or our co-located events, the Radio Show and Sales and Management Television Exchange, in person.

NAB Show is the premier destination for the media and entertainment industry and we will not move forward with a show that delivers anything less than the excellence our community has come to expect and deserves from us.

While we are disappointed that we will not be together again in person next month, we look forward to converging in Las Vegas at the 2022 NAB Show, April 23–27, 2022, to reignite our passion for our business and focus on a bright future ahead.

Stay tuned for details regarding virtual options for accessing select 2021 NAB Show content through NAB Amplify.