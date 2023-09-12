Nureva’s Next-Gen Audio Systems Certified for Barco ClickShare

Nureva's HDL310 and HDL410 audio conferencing systems are now certified for Barco ClickShare CX-20, CX-30 and CX-50 Gen 2 wireless presentation and conferencing devices. This certification brings simplified Pro AV performance to larger Barco BYOM (Bring Your Own Meeting) spaces. By combining Nureva’s next-generation plug-and-play audio systems with Barco’s ClickShare solutions, users can enjoy a painless and engaging collaboration experience that is easy for IT to deploy and manage throughout their organization. With the ClickShare Button, meeting room participants can start a wireless video meeting or share content on the meeting room display. It’s as easy as plugging the USB-C device into their laptop and, within seconds, the user is automatically connected to the meeting room display, Nureva® audio system, camera and any other AV peripheral. With just a USB cable and no complicated wiring, the Nureva audio system is automatically recognized and ready to deliver full-room audio coverage.

Setting up, managing, and deploying the HDL310 and HDL410 systems is simple, making them ideal for scaling across large organizations and higher education institutions. The systems deliver uncompromised audio quality in even the most expansive meeting spaces. With the HDL310 providing pro AV performance in rooms up to 30x30 feet (9.1x9.1 m) and the HDL410 system offering the same exceptional quality in extra-large spaces up to 35x55 feet (10.7x16.8 m), Nureva ensures that no participant is left unheard within the room. All Nureva audio systems are powered by Microphone Mist technology, which fills a room with thousands of virtual microphones, so people’s voices are picked up everywhere. The system autocalibrates at setup and continuously during use. It senses and automatically adjusts to changes in room characteristics, eliminating the need for IT staff intervention. With numerous patents issued in a several countries, Microphone Mist technology is a revolutionary advancement in audio conferencing.

“Providing a consistent experience across all types of meeting rooms is one of ClickShare’s key strengths. Our strong ecosystem of partners plays a crucial role in bringing the highest level of video and audio,” said Dan Root, global strategic alliance lead, meeting experience at Barco. “In large spaces such as training rooms and boardrooms, Nureva’s differentiated approach offers an outstanding audio experience. Our joint solution brings engaging meeting experiences for both in-room and remote participants, ensuring meeting equity, simplicity and ease of use.”