The Nureva HDL310—Pro AV Performance in an IT-Friendly Solution

Introducing the brand-new Nureva (opens in new tab) HDL310. The new conferencing solution simplifies the task of getting great audio in spaces up to 30x30 feet (9.1x9.1m) and offers 44% more coverage area than its flagship HDL300 system. This is made possible by the next generation of Nureva’s patented Microphone Mist technology, which was first implemented in the HDL410 system introduced earlier this year.

Combining a single Nureva microphone and speaker bar with a new connect module, the HDL310 system delivers Pro AV performance in a plug-and-play, IT-friendly solution that is easy to install, set up and manage at scale. Like the HDL410, the HDL310 system comes with Console Direct, providing a secure and continuous connection between the HDL310 and Nureva Console that allows IT staff to manage their systems remotely without having to rely on an in-room computer running client software.

Like all Nureva systems, the HDL310 includes a two-year subscription to Nureva Pro, a value-added service to keep meeting rooms and classrooms functioning smoothly. It includes expanded support hours, advance hardware replacement and additional features in Nureva Console, such as device status monitoring with email alerts and enhanced room analytics with historical data. Third-party companies that want to integrate their products with Nureva audio systems can also access and leverage APIs from the Nureva Developer Toolkit. Specific to higher education classrooms and corporate training rooms, the HDL310 and HDL410 systems include a feature within Nureva’s Voice Amplification Mode that lets users mute their audience to focus microphone pickup on the presenter’s or instructor’s voice while reducing all other microphone pickup in the space.

The HDL310 connects easily by USB and can be installed and operational in under an hour with no DSP required. Not only does Microphone Mist technology fill a room with thousands of virtual microphones, it also handles continuous autocalibration, echo cancellation, noise reduction, position-based gain control and the challenges of multiple in-room participants speaking at once. This approach is ideally suited to the evolving needs of IT professionals as they reimagine their spaces to address the demand for better remote collaboration experiences. Nureva audio systems integrate with leading UC&C applications, and the HDL310 is currently in the certification process for Microsoft Teams. HDL300 and Dual HDL300 customers can also upgrade their systems to HDL310 and HDL410 systems with the purchase of the Connect Module 2 upgrade kit when the HDL310 system ships in May 2023.