MikroTik Joins SDVoE Alliance

MikroTik, a manufacturer of networking hardware and software focused on security and innovation, has join the SDVoE Alliance as an adopting member.

“We are happy to join the ranks of SDVoE Alliance. If we want to build a smart future for the whole world, collaboration is key. We are excited to see what new projects can emerge from this. I am sure all members of the SDVoE Alliance can benefit from our wide range of flexible 10G SFP+ and 10G copper products. The versatility of our RouterOS software is unparalleled, bound only by your creativity,” said Deniss Truhanovs, the head of innovation at MikroTik. “Let’s make something great together!”

“We welcome MikroTik to the SDVoE Alliance and look forward to collaborating with them and capitalizing on their more than 20 years’ experience in building data network infrastructures,” added Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “SDVoE Alliance members and customers will no doubt appreciate the widespread availability and support for their products via distributors throughout the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania.”